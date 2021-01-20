The Eighth Transaction by ACS Expands LBM Distribution Capacity in Wisconsin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 20, 2021–

American Construction Source (“ACS”), a leading national building materials distribution platform for custom home builders and repair and remodel contractors, backed by Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”) and Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates “Clearlake”), today announced the acquisition of Builder’s Resource Group (“BRG”). BRG will operate under the Arrow Building Center brand already established in Minnesota and Wisconsin. BRG marks the eighth acquisition by ACS under sponsorship from Clearlake and Angeles.

“ACS welcomes the BRG team to our growing portfolio of service-oriented lumber and building materials locations,” said James Drexinger, CEO of ACS. “BRG has built a great business, and we are excited to partner with them and their customers.”

“We are thrilled to join the ACS platform as part of the Arrow Building Center team,” said Mike Baron, Owner and General Manager of Builder’s Resource Group. “The ACS track record of integration and growth, combined with the investment experience and value creation capabilities of Angeles and Clearlake, will enable us to better serve BRG customers and accelerate the growth of the business.”

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP provided legal counsel to ACS. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Builder’s Resource Group

Serving customers for more than 15 years, Builder’s Resource Group’s team of home building professionals delivers quality products and unmatched service to their clients, helping quality homebuilders and remodelers build a better home for their customers. The BRG Advantage loyalty program rewards builders and contractors for their purchases. Learn more online at www.buildersresourcegroup.com.

About American Construction Source

American Construction Source is an LBM distributor with 70+ locations in 9 states serving the needs of custom home builders, repair & remodel contractors, and DIY consumers. ACS provides lumber and building materials businesses the resources, leverage, and focus to make their ideas happen. Recognizing the value and heritage of deep, local customer relationships as a strong foundation for growth, ACS best practices are designed to leverage shared strengths, drive operational excellence, and motivate performance to create a leading building products distributor with a national footprint and the industry’s best customer experience. ACS is backed by Angeles Equity Partners and Clearlake Capital Group. Learn more online at www.acs-lbm.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s strategic, operational, and M&A capabilities. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $25 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 200 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005079/en/

Trenton Waterhouse, +1 623 523 1672 or email trent@acs-lbm.com