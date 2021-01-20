Presented by SidesMedia

YouTube is one of the most popular global video sharing platforms, with over two billion monthly users. So it’s no surprise that there are plenty of people trying to make something of themselves on YouTube.

The question remains — how can one gain enough YouTube subscribers to take their channel to the next level? There are plenty of other important engagement YouTube metrics such as video views, shares, and comments, but subscribers is among the most important.

When you have a lot of YouTube subscribers, you’ll not only be able to have more regular viewers, you’ll also be likely to expand your subscribers through shares and appearances in search results.

It can take a long time to get a lot of YouTube subscribers, which is why people want to buy them. Problem is, not all companies care about you and just want to make a profit.

Once you read this article, you’ll have a solid understanding of:

Why people buy YouTube subscribers

What happens when you buy YouTube subscribers

How to buy real YouTube subscribers

3 pro tips to get more real YouTube subscribers.

Without further ado, let’s dive in!

Why do people buy YouTube subscribers?

Before we get into buying YouTube subscribers, let’s talk about the reason behind it all in the first place. Why do people buy YouTube subscribers?

It’s no surprise that having more subscribers drives success on the YouTube platform. With so many monthly users recorded, it’s vital for YouTube channels to have a solid number of regular viewers.

These high levels of competition make it increasingly difficult to get the necessary attention from people to even gain more subscribers. After all, most people are viewing YouTube on a case-by-case basis with a specific search in mind.

The YouTube algorithm is very specific, and when you have more subscribers, you are likely to appear as a suggested account for more viewers.

Believe it or not, the YouTube algorithm decides 70% of the videos that viewers watch. Technology is a powerful thing.

People think that simply buying YouTube subscribers from any company is going to help them get the traction they need, but that’s not true. Fake subscribers do nothing for your channel.

YouTube has been around for over 15 years now, and they know a thing or two about people trying to fortify their channel with fake subscribers, as well as how to curb it.

So, what really happens when you buy YouTube subscribers?

What happens when I buy YouTube subscribers?

There are literally hundreds of websites selling YouTube subscribers. They must sell the same thing, right?

Well, no. Most companies out there may claim to be selling real YouTube subscribers, describing them as “high quality. However, there’s nothing quality about them — fakes are fakes.

These are fake profiles that are meant to look like subscribers, but actually do nothing for your channel’s performance.

What’s more, YouTube can identify these accounts as fake and they will eventually drop off; YouTube does perpetual cleanings to uphold the integrity of their platform, and fake followers aren’t welcomed.

So, fake followers are a no-go. How can you buy real ones?

How to buy real YouTube subscribers

Most companies really sell fake YouTube subscribers, so it takes a lot of time to weed them out and find the ones who don’t. Yes, some companies do sell real YouTube subscribers that can actually help your channel’s progress.

Some might claim to offer you a YouTube bot or automated service that will engage with other users on the platform, but stay away. YouTube has strict policies against these and they can get you flagged and even banned.

Focus your energy on finding the real YouTube subscribers. You’ll see better popularity levels and more social cred, helping you to monetize the platform.

Buy real YouTube subscribers from SidesMedia

SidesMedia is a company that sells the real deal. You’ll be able to buy real YouTube subscribers for your YouTube channel, something most other companies simply cannot offer you.

SidesMedia doesn’t mess around with fake or bot subscribers — what you’ll get from SidesMedia are real subscribers that contribute to the overall success of your YouTube channel.

You won’t have to worry about your YouTube subscribers getting cleared out when you work with SidesMeda; this company truly cares about your success and works for their clients.

How is SidesMedia Different?

SidesMedia sets their service apart through an expansive network of 5,000+ real users that partner with them to provide real YouTube subscribers.

The system that SidesMedia uses to deliver real YouTube subscribers is unique to them, and for this reason you won’t have to worry about any fakes or negative consequences when you purchase from them.

Not only that, pricing at SidesMedia is fair, so you’re not going to be paying much more for something that is exponentially more valuable. Can’t beat that!

SidesMedia takes care of your security by not asking for your password and also delivers your subscribers in a natural and realistic way. You’ll also have access to 24/7 support to promptly answer questions or resolve any issues or doubts.

Let’s take a look at a few specific features that help make SidesMedia great for buying real YouTube subscribers.

SidesMedia features

SidesMedia offers their real YouTube subscribers in packages, so you’ll be able to choose the right number according to your needs. Maybe you’re just starting out, or maybe you just need a boost — no matter what, SidesMedia can help.

The user interface of SidesMedia is very simple to use and makes the purchasing process more streamlined than ever.

What’s more, SidesMedia can also help supplement your real YouTube views as well as real likes and shares, so you can get a comprehensive YouTube growth strategy through SidesMedia.

SidesMedia uses real techniques to gain real YouTube subscribers — there is nothing fake about the service that they provide, and you will be very happy when you see your subscribers rolling in, helping you to achieve YouTube success.

SidesMedia’s authentic network of YouTube subscribers is one of the best options for you to buy real YouTube subscribers and keep your account integrity secure and growing.

3 pro tips to gain real YouTube subscribers

So, once you buy real YouTube subscribers from SidesMedia, you’ll already have given yourself a great competitive edge. For that reason, you should take advantage of the lead you have and implement a few more strategies to quadruple your YouTube subscriber growth.

Before we let you go, we’ve got 3 pro tips to gain real YouTube subscribers to help you boost what you’re getting from SidesMedia. Don’t let the opportunity slip away!

1. Ask your viewers to subscribe

It doesn’t get much simpler than that, right?

While people view YouTube videos often, sometimes they even forget that subscribing is an option. It’s a good idea to remind them and let them know what other great content you’ll be releasing soon.

Find different moments in your video where it makes sense to ask, like after you’ve given them a useful tip, or at the end of your intro, or towards the end of your video.

Be smart and creative about it — help your audience feel comfortable and valued through your content without pestering them too much.

2. Promote videos on your end screen

Another very effective way to gain more real YouTube subscribers is to make a clear and visually appealing promotion of videos at the end screen of the video a viewer has just watched.

If they’re likely to watch a bunch of your videos, or even just a few, they’re much more likely to subscribe, because obviously there is something that they liked about you.

This is a great way to highlight some of your top content and not only gain more YouTube subscribers, but YouTube views as well.

3. Create an appealing channel page

When people view your videos and click over to your main channel page, that’s going to be a big factor for whether or not they stay on as a subscriber. There are various things you can do to make sure that happens.

First, you’ve got to make sure that your bio pic represents you or your channel effectively and in a visually appealing way.

You should also create a YouTube banner that gets people’s attention and represents you and what your channel is about.

Don’t forget to use video thumbnails that align with the overall look of your channel and organize your videos in ways that make it easy for people to find content they love.

When users come to your channel and see more of what they’re interested in, they’re highly likely to become a subscriber. Keeping a clean, on-brand, and organized channel page can help you gain more real YouTube subscribers.

Final thoughts: Buy real YouTube subscribers that matter

Buying YouTube subscribers can be a viable solution for helping your YouTube bump up to the next level, but you’ve got to make sure you buy the right ones.

The best way to make the most of your investment is to buy real YouTube subscribers from a provider like SidesMedia who has real networks and strategies to provide something that actually delivers results for you and your channel.

It’s not worth it to invest in cheap YouTube subscribers that are ultimately fake. The best thing you can do is buy real YouTube subscribers and combine them with our pro tips to amplify your growth in a big way.

The product recommendations in this article are made solely by the sponsor and are not recommendations made by VentureBeat. Sponsored articles are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com