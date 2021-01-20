Time marches forward — and occasionally, it leaves things behind. Advances in technology and culture invariably mean that some hallmarks of the past can one day find themselves relegated to the trash bin of history.

From the telegraph to VCRs, from phone books to encyclopedias, something’s usefulness and place in the culture can always come to an end. Heck, even your favorite local weather forecaster could be out of a job soon.

Another item poised on the edge of extinction is the traditional business card. 88 percent of business cards actually end up in the trash within less than a week. But while nobody wants or needs to carry around physical cards with other people’s contact information in the age of the smartphone, the information itself is still important.

That’s why the L-Card Pro Digital Business Card app is the business card 2.0 revamp that can clean up your entire contacts game.

Instead of handing someone your soon-to-be-junked business card, you can instead shoot them your L-card. L-Card Pro’s Design Suite lets you create a striking, personalized electronic business card that goes beyond the paper original, including popular themes, fonts, colors, and favorite backgrounds. There’s even a Card Radar feature that lets you instantly exchange L-cards with an unlimited number of people around you at meetings or business events.

Meanwhile, the app serves as your own digital Rolodex, gathering and keeping L-cards you receive and employing an award-winning OCR card scanning system to scan someone’s paper card and add it immediately to your contacts.

Your L-card can also keep you relevant with all of your contacts thanks to video sharing. Just create a video advertising products and services or just with an update. Once it’s uploaded, your contacts will all receive a video alert about your new content while also moving your card to the top of the user’s library.

L-cards can be exported directly to Salesforce, Google Contacts, and Microsoft Outlook can include file attachments and can be fully monitored through L-Card Analytics.

Recognized as one of the top three Emerging Mobile Apps for Business at the Global Mobile App Summit & Awards, L-Card Pro could well be how future professionals will be managing their cards.

A lifetime of L-Card Pro Digital Business Card access is usually $78, but right now, it’s available for half off, down to only $38.99.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.