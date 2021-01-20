Why do you quit? What ultimately makes you throw up your hands on a project and say you’ve had enough? We’re not going to dig too deeply into the psychology of failure here, but for many, reaching that final goal is just too hard to get done.

While generally more resilient in tackling something new, kids aren’t all that different from adults. When faced with something that feels too difficult, a child can get frustrated and walk away. So for those hoping to steer a child toward smart forward-thinking skills like programming, the pursuit of that ability has to be fun.

With the DIY Coding Kit from Twin Science, kids get the chance to explore core principles of coding, engineering, and electronics without all the hardcore mumbo jumbo or rigid structure that saps a child’s enthusiasm or playful sense of exploration and adventure.

Made for kids ages 9 to 12, this kit comes with a box full of components, an instruction book framed in kid-friendly language, and a whole lot of open field for all-out experimentation.

Even for a child that’s never had any experience with coding or robotics, this collection is a welcoming introduction. While projects in this kit teach the basics of computer programming, they do so by challenging kids to projects that make sense — like writing code for a robot or automated vehicle that they build themselves.

With the accompanying guidebook, kids can start 50 hours of downloadable lesson plans that teach all the fundamentals. And these aren’t dry academic lessons either. This kit challenges almost any child not to be entertained, with a complete walkthrough for fun projects like how to turn a bundle of bananas into a working piano, how to make a piece of cardboard move along the table like an earthworm, and how to turn any ordinary box into a tune-ready music box.

Easy-to-use for beginners, yet flexible for advanced coding, each project encourages inventing hands-on fun that also requires electronic building blocks that each young inventor has to craft for themselves. Using Scratch, an open-source block-based visual programming language, the flexible and extensible Arduino-based pieces like a servo motor, an ultrasonic sensor, a buzzer and more come to life and even serve as jumping-off points for kids to create on their own.

