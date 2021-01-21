Quick… what are the most searched keywords and phrases around your business or website? Are those keywords prominent in the titles and tags of your web content? Do you know the optimal length for one of your posts? Or how to leverage social media to boost your search rankings?

That’s a lot of information, but if you don’t have concrete answers to those questions, it’s probably time to take a fresh look at your business’ approach to SEO. Or maybe you don’t really even know what search engine optimization is, in which case, the help available from the GuinRank SEO Content Optimization AI Tool is almost immeasurable.

GuinRank is a suite of web tools aimed at helping any business unlock the secret to turning up at the top of Google search rankings. They understand the artificial intelligence that Google uses to assess the quality, relevance, and overall importance of a website’s content, then help you raise your own work to match up with Google’s standards.

Their mission takes the guesswork out of building a content marketing strategy, finding under-used topics to boost your content strategy to drive more traffic and convert more users to your brand.

And it’s a formidable array of tools that GuinRank puts in a company’s hands. With the Keyword Analyzer, users will know just how hard it would be to rank for a particular search term. The Content Optimizer increases your content relevancy by only recommending keywords and phrases that are being used by the top 20 Google results for your chosen term. And the Page Analyzer can scan every individual page on your website and offer suggestions for generating more traffic.

GuinRank doesn’t only work with your content either. You can turn the complete arsenal of their SEO weapons on content from your key competitors, determining exactly what’s showing success for them — or what isn’t working.

Right now, a two-year subscription to the complete GuinRank SEO Content Optimization AI Tool is a $680 value. But with the current offer, you can save an additional $40 off the already discounted two-year price, dropping your final cost down to only $59.99, a savings of over 90 percent off.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.