In recent years, we’ve heard a lot about the harmful effects of blue light. But blue light itself isn’t just the output of screens, tech devices, and other artificial means. Heck, we see blue light every day when we gaze up at the sky.

However, that’s part of the problem. For millennia, humans have come to identify blue light with daytime, which naturally triggers our brains to respond with alertness, energy, and a desire to get up and move.

But as more and more of us stay transfixed on blue light-emitting screens all day and all night, that blue light overdose throws our internal Circadian rhythms out of whack. That not only messes with sleep patterns but also can lead to headaches, eye irritation, and overall fatigue.

The Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector can help restore your body’s natural balance, shielding your retinas from all that blue light and restoring the internal body chemistry back into its usual alignment.

Ocushield erects a super-strong tempered glass screen over your iPad, blocking up to 90 percent of the harmful blue light emissions. Sheathed in a scratch-resistant oleophobic layer, this covering also offers added durability for your device, shielding it from everyday damage from drops, scrapes, and more.

This covering was developed in tandem by optometrists, eye care experts, and sleep therapists, creating an official designated MHRA Class 1 Medical Device, which is the world’s first and only medical rating for assessing levels of blue light screen protection.

And what the Ocushield doesn’t do is shift the color of your screen. Unlike some blue light attacking methods that literally cast that distinctly retro old-school orange haze over everything on your screen, the Ocushield only mutes the effects of blue light. That still leaves your screen image crystal clear and full of the vibrant color you expect.

The Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector is available in custom-tailored sizes to fit almost any variety of iPad, from the standard 7-inch screen models to the larger iPad Pro up to 12.9 inches as well as the smaller iPad Minis. Right now, each model is on sale at 10 percent off, just $35.99.

