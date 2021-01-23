Presented by Tokupgrade

If you thought Instagram was popular right now, then you need to spend more time on TikTok. Artists, designers, musicians, influencers, and even big brands have caught onto the merits of promoting their products or services to an audience on TikTok.

Of course, there are many factors involved in growing a successful TikTok platform, but none of them matter if you don’t have the right following to interact with your TikTok videos. When it comes to TikTok success, it is measured with how easy it is for you to attract more of the right followers.

One way around doing this yourself is to buy TikTok followers. However, taking shortcuts like this doesn’t always reap the best rewards, and there are a lot of people out there who have attempted to buy real TikTok followers, but have found that it is almost impossible.

Once you have read this article, you will have a better understanding of why you shouldn’t buy TikTok followers, what happens when you buy TikTok followers, the benefits of using a TikTok growth service instead, and how a TikTok growth service can bring your TikTok profile more social proof.

It may be tempting to purchase your TikTok followers, but try to resist this urge, as it can have long-term negative effects on the reputation and success of your platform. Use a TikTok growth service instead.

Why do people buy TikTok followers?

There was a big shift to TikTok a couple of years ago, and soon after, it didn’t take long for brands and businesses alike out there to see the merit in TikTok for product exposure.

With this boom in popularity came the temptation to buy TikTok followers. Of course, the more TikTok followers you have on your profile, the more people are going to take you seriously. As long as you have a lot of followers, you can easily become a TikTok influencer, and monetize your content.

TikTok is working hard to set up their security system so that they can work out who is buying their followers and who isn’t, but this could take a while. We still think it is worth going for a growth service instead, so your TikTok profile doesn’t get suspended or banned when they have finally figured it out.

What happens when you buy TikTok followers?

Of course, we think most people want to shortcut their TikTok and buy a few followers to boost their following. We know that because the competition is so hot right now, you are desperate to see those numbers increase, but we highly suggest that you pump the brakes for a number of reasons.

Let’s say that you purchased 10,000 followers from someone. They send you these followers over a few days, and eventually you that many. Of course, the company said that these follows would be high-quality, but this doesn’t mean that you are purchasing real TikTok followers.

To buy TikTok followers, or not to buy?

Now you’ve got 10,000 TikTok followers on your profile. What happens next?

Well, if you bought TikTok followers that aren’t real, they are going to be completely inactive and ruin your engagement rate.

Think about it; if you’ve got 10,000 TikTok followers on your follower count, but each post only gets around 50 likes, this is an incredibly dismal engagement rate. It’s going to look bad to TikTok and potential followers, and they are much less likely to want to stick around and follow you.

When it comes to TikTok’s engagement rate, it needs to be at least 3%. Anything less means that you are compromising the credibility of your profile, and real TikTok users are going to see this from a mile away.

TikTok will also eventually get rid of them. Remember, they are getting wiser to the fact that people are using fake TikTok followers on their profiles, which means that it’s only a matter of time before they come through and remove any fake accounts.

You will notice that a lot of companies that sell TikTok followers will come with a disclaimer about a low retention rate being normal. However, the only reason that they would drop off again is because they aren’t real, and TikTok has removed them. This is because services like this don’t care about you at all, or your TikTok’s success.

What is a TikTok growth service?

So, in contrast, a TikTok growth service is what you’re really looking for when it comes to growing real TikTok followers.

The great thing about a TikTok growth service is that it isn’t going to send you fake followers. Instead, it’s going to adopt an organic growth method using your specific criteria to find the right followers for your video content, based on your niche.

When your TikTok followers are targeted, they are going to have a natural interest in your video content, which makes it a lot more likely that they will engage with it. You also have a better chance of converting these followers into long-term fans.

A TikTok growth service is going to work to foster organic interactions with these TikTok followers. Let’s talk about this organic service.

Tokupgrade: Changing TikTok Growth

Tokupgrade is an incredibly unique growth service that has changed the way that organic growth services work. It is committed to delivering the best results for its clients.

It doesn’t use any kind of bots or automation, which is incredibly important when deciding to use a TikTok growth service. After people started to get sick of using fake followers for their TikTok growth, a lot of companies shifted to using automation and bots to engage with followers on TikTok.

TikTok is always changing its algorithm to keep up with what its users are doing, which is why it now favors high levels of engagement, among other things. They also watch out for extreme levels of engagement, that implies you’re using an automatic growth service.

This means that if your account goes over these limits, it will be flagged by TikTok, and if you try to do it again, you can even get suspended or banned from the platform. As a result, most automated services like this have shut down, as they aren’t able to help their clients in the way that they need.

Luckily for TikTok users everywhere, Tokupgrade has gone from strength-to-strength since it first started, and as a result is now one of the best ways for you to grow your TikTok profile.

The Tokupgrade difference

The best thing about Tokupgrade is that it doesn’t use fake followers to grow your TikTok profile, or automation. It is a completely manual growth service that is going to help you optimize your TikTok growth with genuine followers.

Tokupgrade is going to save you a lot of time when it comes to your TikTok engagement, so that you can focus on creating more content, your hashtag strategy, and analytics.

Speaking of hashtags, Tokupgrade recommends using Task Ant to their users. Task Ant is a really interesting hashtag search engine that generates trending hashtags for you to use on TikTok to increase engagement.

And Tokupgrade is completely transparent with how they run their service.

Rock-solid Tokupgrade features

One of the great things about Tokupgrade is that it is really easy to use. Let’s take a look at its top features.

Personal account manager

As soon as you have signed up for Tokupgrade, they will connect you with a personal account manager.

Once you have talked to your personal account manager about your targeting criteria, they will start to interact with users who match this. The great thing about this is that they can focus on your target audience in ways that TikTok automation and bots never can. They will also take extra care to find the right kind of followers for your niche, while keeping your profile safe.

Targeting choices

Tokupgrade has developed unique targeting options to make your account manager’s life easier. Remember, the more specific your targeting instructions are, the better your personal account manager can find TikTok users that are going to interact with your content and become long-term followers.

Flexible plans

Tokupgrade offers two different plans; a weekly option and a monthly option. Their regular option is going to cost you just $15 or $49 a month.

Their pro option is going to cost you $25 a week or $89 a month. The biggest difference between the two is growth speed, so at the end of the day it’s up to you how quickly you want your TikTok profile to grow. We also love that they have a cancel anytime policy, so that you’re not locked in forever.

Final thoughts: Don’t buy TikTok followers

Hopefully at this point you can see how big of a risk you take when you purchase TikTok followers in bulk packages, or when you use an automation service that utilizes a bot.

Don’t buy into shortcuts, because they don’t work. We honestly believe that the best way to gain more followers for your TikTok profile is to be using a TikTok growth service like Tokupgrade.

This is definitely the best option in the industry right now. Take advantage of a service like this, and free up your schedule, so that you can focus on creating more TikTok videos that your target audience loves.

