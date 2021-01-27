Presented by CareerPlay

Cloud computing is so ubiquitous today that most of us don’t even think about how revolutionary the concept was two decades ago. A lot has happened since commodity x86 virtualization came into being — in a garage in California. Today, spending on cloud services is through the roof, and it is only going to increase. In fact, Gartner predicts that global end-user spending on cloud services will grow 18% in 2021 to $305 billion, up from $257.5 billion in 2020. While much of that growth is driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no denying that cloud computing is a critical part of everyday life across the world.

It’s no surprise that the demand will also go up for qualified individuals who are experts in cloud computing — and it’s quite a lucrative career — the average salary for a cloud architect is over $153,000 per year. However, with demand, comes competition. That’s why it is important to gain the right experience and skill to stand out from the competition. The first step toward growing in your cloud computing career is to enroll in the right education program and earn your certification. The good news is that there are many cloud computing certification courses to choose from.

Methodology used

When compiling our top picks, we took the following key parameters into consideration:

Depth of curriculum: What cloud computing skills are taught in the certification program? Do students get thorough lessons on these key skills, rather than brief introductions? Interactive hands-on learning: Do students have the opportunity to actually practice what they are learning? Are they assigned hands-on projects that closely resemble the type of tasks they’d tackle while on the job? Program recognition: Is the institute, school, or university recognized worldwide? If it’s not a world-renowned school, is it widely recognized in the United States? Will prospective employers know (and appreciate) the credentials from these cloud computing certificate programs? Student experience: Do past and present students generally have favorable feedback? Are online reviews mostly positive?

Based on the above research findings, the following are the top five cloud computing courses in the U.S.

Five best cloud computing certification courses in the U.S.

Post-Graduate Program in Cloud Computing with Caltech CTME — From Simplilearn Cloud Computing Architecture Master’s Degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus Architecting on AWS from Global Knowledge Introduction to Cloud Computing Training from Learning Tree International CCSP Training Boot Camp from Infosec

1. Post-Graduate Program in Cloud Computing with Caltech CTME — from Simplilearn

Students who enroll in this Post Graduate Program in Cloud Computing, provided in collaboration with Caltech CTME, will build their expertise on the top cloud computing platforms — AWS, Azure, and GCP. In this cloud computing course, learners will gain expertise on how to design, plan, and scale applications and services in multi-tenant cloud and hybrid environments through real-world, industry projects and integrated labs. Students will get access to live, instructor-led classes and masterclasses from the top minds at Caltech. From selecting a cloud provider, to planning migrations, managing virtual workloads, controlling security and access, to scaling and performance management — you will learn everything you need to know to get a career started in cloud computing.

Course Highlights

Mode of Learning: Online Bootcamp

Course Duration: 12 months

Program Recognition: Caltech CTME post graduate certification, 30 CEUs from Caltech CTME

Alumni Status: Caltech CTME Circle Membership

Hands-On Learning: 300+ hours of applied learning, 30+ hands-on projects, and integrated labs

Tools Covered: Microsoft Azure, SQL, Elastic Beanstalk, AWS EC2, GCP, and dozens more

Capstone Project: Yes, in four domains

Program Advisors: Rick Hefner (Program Director at Caltech), John R. Wetsch

Fees: $5,000

2. Cloud Computing Architecture Master’s Degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus

In this program, students gain knowledge in a wide range of cloud computing skills and techniques. This cloud computing training program includes learning how to explain the concepts of cloud computing and the benefits it can bring to respective stakeholders and assessing how cloud computing impacts service management. The coursework also prepares learners to design, migrate, and implement a multi-tenant cloud environment by architecting solutions that leverage automation and auto-scaling.

Course Highlights

Mode of Learning: Online, with some courses that may be available in a hybrid format

Course Duration: Students must earn 36 credits in order to graduate from this cloud computing program, which must be finished within five consecutive years

Program Recognition: Program graduates will receive a Master’s degree from the University of Maryland

Alumni Status: Program graduates have the opportunity to join the university’s Upsilon Pi Epsilon honor society

Hands-On Learning: The program includes extensive online labs

Tools Covered: Computer network architecture, computer systems analysis, network and computer systems administration, IT project management, and moreProgram Advisors: Jeff Tjiputra is the Program Chair of Cloud Computing, and is just one of the many members of the talented University of Maryland faculty

Fees: $18,000

3. Architecting on AWS from Global Knowledge

This intensive three-day program is ideal for those looking to learn the basics of cloud computing in a short amount of time. Focusing exclusively on Amazon Web Services (AWS), students learn to architect scalable, reliable applications for the cloud in this program. This cloud computing certification program is also ideal for solution design engineers and solutions architects who are looking to brush up on their AWS skills.

Course Highlights

Mode of Learning: Online

Course Duration: Three days

Program Recognition: Students who successfully complete this cloud computing course have the skills they need to become an AWS Certified Solutions Architect after passing their exam

Hands-On Learning: Students enrolled in this cloud computing course receive extensive hands-on training during the three-day program

Tools Covered: Large-scale design patterns, migrating existing applications to AWS, designing storage at scale, the four pillars of the well-architected framework, and several other core concepts

Fees: $2,095

4. Introduction to Cloud Computing Training from Learning Tree International

This cloud computing certification program provides a solid foundation for anyone looking to learn about cloud computing. This three-day program is available online, with live sessions available in both Eastern and Pacific time zones. Students also have the option to take the class in person from their New York, Herndon, Seattle, or San Francisco classrooms, depending on the session. In total, students receive 17 hours of top-quality instruction, and with no required experience in cloud computing, it is a perfect option for beginners.

Course Highlights

Mode of Learning: Online or in-person

Course Duration: Three days

Program Recognition: Students have the opportunity to earn 17 NASBA credits with live, in-class attendance, as well as 18 CompTIA CEUs

Hands-On Learning: Students learn how to adopt the cloud, and will also learn about building a business case. This includes calculating monetary implications, preserving business continuity, and moving business data to the cloud

Tools Covered: Different cloud service models, including PaaS, IaaS, and SaaS

Program Advisors: Learning Tree International boasts dozens of experienced instructors, with cloud computing faculty including Amin Lalji, Steve Lockwood, Pal Sehmi, Vitaly Livshits, and Vlad Khazin

Fees: $2,695

5. CCSP Training Boot Camp from Infosec

Also available in a fast-paced bootcamp format, this unique program offers five days of live instruction. Students are guaranteed to pass their exams for their Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) certification, with unlimited attempts at practice tests to help them feel as prepared as possible. Graduates also have 90 days to access all bootcamp materials, including video replays.

Course Highlights

Mode of Learning: Online or in-person

Course Duration: Five days

Program Recognition: CCSP certification

Hands-On Learning: Hundreds of hands-on labs in cloud-hosted cyber ranges

Tools Covered: Cloud concepts, architecture and design, threat modeling, cloud-specific risks, digital rights management, and other essential cloud computing skills and tools

Fees: $4,891

Wrapping Up

If you’re planning for your future, enrolling in any one of these cloud computing courses will help set you up for success. Picking the one that’s right for you will be based on your own individual needs, goals, and preferences. Some professionals also find that they benefit from enrolling in multiple programs, which can help them learn various aspects of cloud computing and earn different types of certifications. Take the next step toward advancing in your career and enroll in an accredited cloud computing certification program today.

