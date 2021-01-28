Learn how fintechs and forward-thinking FIs are accelerating personalized financial products through data-rich APIs.

Hiretual launches a new Scholar Sourcing feature and G-Suite integrations to support post-pandemic hiring with AI Sourcing and powerful recruitment system integrations.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 28, 2021–

Hiretual, the AI-powered Talent Platform, today announces the release of its Scholar Sourcing feature and G-Suite integrations for Google Search and Gmail. The releases are the newest additions to an extensive suite of features to help hiring teams overcome high-volume talent sourcing and remote team collaboration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hiretual’s Scholar Sourcing supports recruiters in industries like biotech and pharmaceutical to find talent with vast research experience from platforms like Google Scholar, ResearchGate, Microsoft Academics and more. Recruiters can search from a pool of 113 million candidate profiles with AI-powered filters for publications and patents, conferences and journals, 300+ research fields and topics, authors and more.

“I was spending a lot of time on different publications, looking at journals, and you’re spending hours looking for one person with expertise in one area. Hiretual was able to build a wonderful feature that was a true value add for us and save us time not having to search in all these different places,” said Lynette Ostrander, Senior Talent Sourcer at Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Scholar Sourcing is one of five talent sourcing innovations Hiretual has released over the past 12 months. Hiretual’s Tech Sourcing Solution, Healthcare Sourcing Solution, Diversity Sourcing and Security Clearance Sourcing empowers recruiters with refreshed and updated candidate data from the open web to reduce the length of hiring cycles during the pandemic.

As part of Hiretual’s commitment to make the Internet recruiter friendly for all organizations undergoing digital transformation, the platform also released a new four-tiered pricing plan and introduced new system integrations to simplify digital workflows.

The platform’s Google Search Enhancement enriches results with profile insights, experiences and more when a recruiter searches for a candidate on Google. By using Hiretual’s Chrome Extension, recruiters can automatically generate boolean strings for the search engine and view comprehensive information about a candidate in seconds on Google.

With Gmail Assistant, Hiretual turns a regular email server into a tool for fast and improved candidate engagement and performance tracking. Recruiters can access Hiretual email templates and sequences, track email opens and clicks, and set reminders for candidate conversations directly on Gmail.

Beyond G-Suite, Hiretual integrates with 30+ ATS/CRM platforms to streamline recruiter activity and centralize candidate data. Hiretual launched Hiretual TalentFusion in July 2020, expanding its two-way AI-powered integrations with leading recruitment software including SAP SuccessFactors, Workday, Oracle Taleo and iCIMS.

“In a virtual and highly adaptive environment, recruitment technology infrastructures today are not scalable enough to support post-pandemic talent acquisition strategies. Hiretual prioritizes powerful tech stack integrations driven by data intelligence to give employers more control of talent data for faster and more informed decisions in the Great Rehire of 2021,” said Steven Jiang, CEO and Co-Founder at Hiretual.

Hiretual closed the year with 120 employees, doubling in size to support user growth in 2020 and expanded customer service.

About Hiretual

Hiretual is an AI-powered recruitment software that functions as a candidate data engine to centralize all recruiting efforts for hiring teams big and small. Hiretual integrates with 30+ Applicant Tracking Systems to drive real-time data synchronization and scalability in an organization’s tech stack. Experience fast and simple AI Sourcing across 750M+ profiles on the open web, build personalized engagement campaigns with extensive market insights and rediscover old profiles in your database with intelligent data enrichment. For more information, visit hiretual.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005691/en/

Winona Rajamohan

Senior Content Marketing Specialist

Hiretual

winonarajamohan@hiretual.com

+1 (669) 225-3493