Mike will also undertake an active role as a senior advisor to mce’s Digital Transformation Readiness (DTR) initiative for global mobile operators

TEL-AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 28, 2021–

mce Systems Ltd. (“mce” or the “Company“) announces that Mr. Mike Sutcliff, a former group CEO of Accenture Digital has joined mce as an Advisory Board member.

Mr. Mike Sutcliff, former Accenture Digital Group CEO and Advisory Board member in mce Systems Ltd. Photo courtesy of Accenture. (Photo: mce)

Mike has spent his career at Accenture creating practices and building businesses. His most recent experience was launching Accenture Digital and growing it to $20+ billion in revenues. The Accenture Digital business included Accenture Interactive, Applied Intelligence, and Industry X.0 business units alongside all digital delivery technology teams. Mike is also an Operating Partner with Advent International Private Equity and an active angel investor across technology, payments, healthcare, and life sciences markets. He also serves as a board director at Encora, which helps companies develop digitally enabled products and services.

Yuval Blumental, mce Co-Founder & CEO stated that: “Mike has built multibillion dollar empires around digital transformation business advisory. He has done so for many years in Accenture and earned his place as a global thought leader in this space. We are honoured to have him join the team and help us set mce as a frontrunner in digital transformation readiness for operators worldwide.”

Mr. Sutcliff commented: “I am excited to be working with MCE as a senior advisor to the leadership team as they bring innovative software products to the market capable of creating better customer experiences with connected devices. I believe that many physical products will become connected products and see a bright future for MCE as they develop the next generation of tools to manage those products with software updates and enhancements over time.”

About mce Systems:

mce Systems is a software solution and integration provider, specializing in digital services solutions for mobile operators . mce enables device lifecycle management, device value optimization, cost reduction and the generation of new business for operators worldwide delivering Omni-channel capability across web, call-center, retail, on-device and reverse/forward logistic channels. Read more at www.mce.systems

