– Expertise Supports Growing Demand for HD Steth™ and High Interest in HealthyU™ –

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 28, 2021–

HD Medical Inc. today announces additions to its executive team and advisory board to support the company’s accelerated growth. HD Medical is responding to high interest at CES for HealthyU™, all-in-one remote patient monitor for consumers, as well as growing demand for HD Steth™, intelligent stethoscope with integrated ECG for doctors. Long-time medical industry veterans Eric Fronk, Rangarajan Raghavan and Umesh Singh join to fuel HD Medical’s growth.

As Chief Financial Officer, Eric Fronk will oversee and report on the fiscal health of HD Medical through some upcoming financial milestones. He brings over 25 years of experience with growth-oriented organizations, providing both financial and operations leadership. He has broad experience partnering with CEOs, Boards of Directors, and executive teams to develop and drive growth strategies, improve operating efficiencies and profitability. Eric has extensive expertise working with Private-equity (PE) backed and publicly traded companies. His experience includes helping to complete IPOs for 2 medical device companies and 1 tech company (NASDAQ, TSX).

Rangarajan Raghavan joins as the Managing Director India/Asia. In this role he is driving HD Medical’s business and operations for the India and Asia regions where HealthyU™ can be sold pending FDA clearance. Ranga has over 40 years of experience in Information Technology with 16 years in IT enabled services for the global market. Ranga brings proven competence in establishing and consolidating operations and implementing measures to achieve sustainable and profitable business. Adept in leading multi-location and cross-cultural teams, Ranga’s experience also includes M&A, handling multiple acquisitions and carve-outs globally.

Umesh Singh has been appointed as Strategic Advisor to the CEO and the Board. Umesh has over 40 years of experience in the technology industry with large to small, and public as well as venture backed companies. He has extensive growth and profitability improvement experience in the software, systems integration, services, and systems environment. Umesh’s expertise includes boosting revenue, profitability and cash flow through innovative strategies, organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, leveraging information technology, implementing process discipline, and results-oriented management.

“HD Medical is at a critical stage of growth, having received FDA clearance for HD Steth™, intelligent stethoscope with integrated ECG for doctors, in July of 2020,” said Arvind Thiagarajan, HD Medical’s Founder & CEO. “Additionally, we’ve just announced our HealthyU™ consumer product which has been extremely well received by patients, providers and payers. Eric, Ranga and Umesh join us just in time to respond for our expansion and growth. HD Medical is assembling a world class executive management team and Advisory Board, and Eric, Ranga and Umesh will add their very significant expertise to this team. We are delighted to welcome them at this hugely exciting time for the Company.”

For career opportunities contact careers@hdmedicalgroup.com.

About HD Medical, Inc.

HD Medical, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based innovator of digital health solutions for AI-enabled detection and management of cardiovascular disease (CVD). HD Steth™ has been awarded FDA clearance (K201299). At CES’21, HD Medical announced HealthyU™ all-in-one remote patient monitor with 7-lead ECG. The company delivers its intelligent cardiac care solutions and products globally to medical professionals and institutions through channel partners as well as through the Company’s website. Visit www.HealthyU.ai and www.hdmedicalgroup.com. For Partnerships contact info@hdmedicalgroup.com.

Note to editors: HealthyU and HD Steth are registered trademarks of HD Medical, Inc. All other product, service or organization names remain the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005344/en/

Kristi Furrer

HD Medical, Inc.

kristi@hdmedicalgroup.com

408-908-8900