Recognized in All Six Performance Categories

ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 1, 2021–

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), a leading global provider of advanced contract research, development and manufacturing solutions, today announced it has been recognized in the 2021 CMO Leadership Awards, presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Leader. The CMO Awards recognize contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) using direct feedback from sponsor companies.

“Recognition in the CMO Leadership Awards reflects the scientific expertise and passion for patients demonstrated by AMRI teams across the world,” said John Ratliff, CEO, AMRI. “From R&D through manufacturing, AMRI is driven to deliver reliable and rapid solutions to our customers. The pandemic underscored the vital role we play in healthcare. I’m proud of how the whole organization pivoted to support the COVID-19 response, even as we continued to deliver the essential products and services that our biopharma customers – and patients – rely on.”

AMRI received six CMO Leadership Awards across all performance categories: capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability and service based on small pharma respondents in primary market research conducted by Industry Standard Research (ISR).

“Congratulations to all the 2021 CMO Leadership Award winners; you keep the biopharma industry moving forward. An award in any category – capabilities, compatibility, expertise, quality, reliability and service – acknowledges your advanced leadership and effective execution, … and that rare flexibility to serve all customers through even the most difficult of times,” added Louis Garguilo, chief editor and conference chair, Outsourced Pharma.

About AMRI

AMRI, a contract research development and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. AMRI’s team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in discovery, development, analytical services, and API and drug product manufacturing. Learn more at www.AMRIGlobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005118/en/

Jane Byram

SCORR Marketing

512-626-2758

jane@scorrmarketing.com