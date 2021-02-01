SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 1, 2021–

Constantine Kreatsoulas, PhD has joined Circle Pharma as its Vice President of Research Informatics and Computational Chemistry.

Dr. Kreatsoulas joins Circle from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) where he was the Head of US Molecular Design and Interim Head of Computational Toxicology. His responsibilities at GSK included leading structure-based drug design (SBDD) teams and the development of informatics tools for quantitative experimental data analytics and drug hazard identification. Previously he was a Research Fellow at Merck & Co., Inc., where he focused on SBDD, molecular modeling, machine learning, and small molecule safety assessment and a postdoctoral fellow at Bristol-Meyers Squibb focused on machine learning in predictive toxicology. Dr. Kreatsoulas was awarded a doctorate in chemistry from Princeton University, holds a master’s degree in regulatory affairs and quality assurance from Temple University and received a BA in mathematics and chemistry from New York University.

“We are delighted to welcome Constantine to the Circle team,” said Raj Singh, PhD, Circle’s Chief Scientific Officer. “Constantine brings over two decades of experience spanning molecular modeling and design for early drug discovery through development, high performance scientific computing, and toxicology modeling. We are excited to add Constantine’s experience to our team as we add new targets to our discovery pipeline and advance our cyclin programs towards the clinic.”

About Circle Pharma, Inc.

Circle is developing a new paradigm for macrocycle drug discovery based on rational design and synthetic chemistry. Circle’s technology facilitates the design and synthesis of intrinsically cell-permeable macrocycles that can address both intra- and extra-cellular therapeutic targets, and can be delivered by oral administration. Circle’s macrocycle development platform is applicable across a wide range of serious diseases; the company is initially focusing its development efforts on intracellular protein-protein interactions that are key drivers in cancer. Its lead programs target cyclins A and E, which are part of the regulatory machinery that controls the progression of cells through the cell growth and division cycle. Inhibition of Cyclin A has been shown to be synthetically lethal in cancers driven by mutations in the Rb pathway. Cyclin E upregulation is associated with resistance to drugs that target cdk4/6 activity and is also found across several cancer types.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005176/en/

More information: www.circlepharma.com

Contact: info@circlepharma.com

Eleonor Lim: 650.825.4099