Financing from the Hong Kong-headquartered investment group and parent of leading global logistics-technology company EV Cargo to fuel wellness & insurance-focused alliances in the logistics sector

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 1, 2021–

Sports Data Labs, Inc. (SD Labs), an award-winning leader in collection, analysis and distribution of real-time Human Data from on-body sensors and sensing systems in professional sports and digital health, announced today that it has received new investment from EmergeVest, a Hong Kong-headquartered, growth-oriented investment group with holdings that include EV Cargo, a leading global logistics-technology company and the largest private logistics company in the UK. As part of the investment, the companies will explore remote health and wellness-focused collaborations in the logistics and insurance sectors.

With more than $500 million in assets under management, EmergeVest’s current portfolio includes businesses that generate more than $1 billion of revenue annually, employing 10,000 colleagues across the globe. EmergeVest focuses on growth investments at the intersection of logistics, technology and financial services.

SD Labs provides technology that enables interoperability of sensors and sensing systems, while using artificial intelligence to transform collected data into metrics, insights and predictions for various real-time and on-demand use cases. The company has been pioneering the commercialization of athlete data in professional sports through its real-time monitoring and monetization platform, and was recently recognized as the 2020 Early-Stage Startup of the Year by the Sports Technology Awards. SD Labs has also been leveraging its robust intellectual property portfolio and proprietary technologies to support non-sports opportunities through its digital health division, Human Data Labs.

Heath Zarin, Founder, Chair & CEO of EmergeVest said: “EmergeVest is delighted to make a strategic investment in Sports Data Labs. We invest in technologies and companies that we believe can have a significant impact on our business and employee wellbeing, as well as on the logistics industry as a whole. SD Labs has been at the forefront of unlocking new value for sensor-based data, and we’re looking forward to working with Mark and the SD Labs team to leverage our expertise and their technologies to develop new use cases.”

Mark Gorski, Co-Founder & CEO of Sports Data Labs, Inc. said: “We are thrilled to receive investment from EmergeVest. We have a shared vision for how our technologies can play an important role in helping organizations optimize the health and safety of their personnel while reducing business risk. EmergeVest’s proven leadership and experience in scaling up global, technology-led companies will provide us with significant value as we co-develop new health and wellness-based initiatives in the global logistics and freight industries.”

EmergeVest joins a highly-regarded group of investors in SD Labs including Aser Ventures (Leeds United Football Club, Eleven Sports Network, Whistle), PSA World Tour, Peter Hutton (Facebook), Carlo Pozzali (sports media entrepreneur), and Chip Kelly (UCLA).

About Sports Data Labs, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.sportsdatalabs.com.

About EmergeVest

For more information, please visit www.emergevest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005182/en/

SD Labs Corporate Communications

pr@sportsdatalabs.com