Rithem Life Sciences, a Wilmington, Delaware-based medical device company and developer of safe and efficacious life-saving portable products, has announced the formation of its Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is led by Executive Chairman Philip Werthman, MD, MMH, FACS. Dr. Werthman is a surgeon, military historian, venture capitalist, inventor and entrepreneur. He is the founder and president of Merkava Holdings, the investment, distribution and advisory arm of his venture capital business. Currently, Dr. Werthman also serves as the executive chairman of Proxamama and chairman of the science advisory board of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: GTBP) (GTBP.PA). He has resided on advisory boards of 14 private companies in the life sciences and aerospace/defense industries.

Rithem Life Sciences Cofounder and CEO Jonathan Rosenblum, DPM, serves as a director and is a podiatric surgeon and scientist currently practicing his subspecialty in diabetic limb salvage in Jerusalem. Dr. Rosenblum is widely recognized for his research and advancements in podiatry, becoming a sought-after lecturer and author. In 2001, Dr. Rosenblum formed strategic affiliations to advance the future of medicine through new medical devices and startups, culminating in his collaboration with company Cofounder and President Yehuda Roseman and the establishment of Rithem Life Sciences.

Yehuda Roseman serves as a director and has over 25 years in international business. After a personal incident involving the tragic and sudden loss of his friend’s young son, he was inspired to form Rithem Life Sciences and develop affordable, life-saving, portable products designed to assist anyone in responding to a sudden cardiac arrest event.

James W. Keyes serves as a director and is the chairman of Key Development, LLC, an investment group with holdings in real estate and aerospace. He also currently serves as a director for Murphy USE (NYSE: MUSA). Keyes was the former CEO to two Fortune 500 companies – Blockbuster Inc. (NYSE: BBI) and 7-Eleven, Inc. (NYSE: SEI), and he has resided on numerous philanthropic boards, including the national board of governors of the American Red Cross, the Cooper Institute, and Columbia Graduate School of Business.

Mark Genender serves as a director and is a private and growth equity investor and the managing partner of Bristol Growth Capital, LLC. Genender currently serves on the boards of Standard Vision, LLC, QCode Media and Gloss Ventures. In addition, he currently serves as an operating advisor to Torch Capital, an early-stage consumer venture capital fund. Genender’s previous private equity career included senior investment roles at Guggenheim Partners, Star Avenue Capital and Fenway Partners. He is also the president of the Western Region of American Friends of Hebrew University and is a member of the U.S. Investment Committee.

“We are proud to have assembled such an accomplished Board of Directors whose success in their respective industries is unrivaled,” explains Dr. Rosenblum. “With our single-minded vision of providing every household in this country and around the world, affordable life-saving devices to treat sudden cardiac arrest, we are committed to making every responder a rescuer.”

Rithem Life Sciences recently announced its joining the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation (the Center) Innovators’ Network to introduce its at-home, hands-only CPR aid and automatic external defibrillator devices (AED) – ResQR and JoltzAED.

About Rithem Life Sciences

Rithem Life Sciences, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, was founded on the desire to develop safe and efficacious lifesaving portable products. The company has developed two at-home and portable devices – the hands-only CPR aid ResQR and the automated external defibrillator JoltzAED. Rithem’s goal is to turn anyone into a first responder by giving them confidence to perform proper and high–quality resuscitation.

