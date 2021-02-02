LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 2, 2021–

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced that Sequire has grown to over 3 million retail investors.

“We have been discussing the importance of retail investors in public companies since the inception of Sequire. It’s the very reason why we built the platform and related tools — to help companies effectively communicate with these investors. The current environment in the capital markets is only validating what we have been preaching for years,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX. “Through our LD Micro conferences and our virtual event partners, we are helping educate investors and providing them with tools that will help them be more successful.”

The Sequire platform is an operating system for publicly traded companies that through the use of machine learning helps companies identify prospective retail investors. The platform is also creating a community of retail investors with interests in specific sectors. These investors are participating in education and virtual events. Sequire has aspirations to be used by every publicly traded company.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

