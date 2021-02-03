Customer data orchestration startup Tealium today announced it has raised $96 million at a post-money valuation of $1.2 billion. The company says it plans to use the funds to bolster adoption of its products as it doubles down on customer success initiatives and expands its global footprint. This year, Tealium plans to increase its headcount, which stands at around 500 employees, by 50% across its customer-facing, ecosystem, and product development teams.

Former WebSideStory colleagues Ali Behnam and Mike Anderson cofounded San Diego, California-based Tealium in 2008 as a tag management solution for corporations, government agencies, and enterprises. In the context of webpages and emails, tags are embedded data collection tools written in JavaScript — think cookies for ad targeting or affiliate link performance trackers. These are useful for webmasters, advertisers, and marketers alike, but without an agreed-upon standard by which to manage them, tags can quickly become unwieldy.

Since its founding, Tealium has expanded in scope to address challenges in affiliate marketing, online search, display marketing, and segment targeting. It begins with data collection: Customers use EventStream, a central API hub that collects and delivers cloud-based customer events, to funnel records to a central hub. Next, they use Tealium’s content management system and ecommerce libraries to come up with a common nomenclature for their various web, mobile, and connected device marketing technologies. Once that’s done, Tealium customers can deploy and manage vendor tags, remotely manage universal and dynamic data objects, and integrate turnkey vendor integrations via tags, SDKs, custom connections, webhooks, and APIs.

For analysis and insights, there’s Tealium AudienceStream. It’s able to stitch together known and unknown profiles across sessions, devices, and offline channels (such as a call center or point of sale) by collecting known identifiers and matching identifiers across sessions. AudienceStream can trigger actions based on behaviors and automatically optimize spending, and it enables devs to define profile attributes (e.g., content affinity, lead scoring, and lifetime value) and segment audiences across all integrated marketing technologies.

Lastly, there’s Tealium DataAccess, which unifies customer data across channels and devices. It supports real-time integrations with infrastructure-as-a-service platforms like Amazon Kinesis, Google Cloud Pub/Sub, and Microsoft Azure’s Stream Analytics and enables teams to access and share that data on demand using a content distribution network that Tealium claims is faster than other tag management solutions.

Tealium recently debuted Private Cloud, a private cloud solution for the company’s customer data platform technology and infrastructure. Prior to this, Telium launched Predict ML, a built-in machine learning technology for AudienceStream that allows users to view whether they have sufficient existing data to provide insights into specific customer behaviors.

Telium has over 1,000 customers and ranked 293 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 in 2019, with 278.8% revenue growth from 2014 to 2017. And Tealium reported “record-breaking” revenue in Q4 2020.

Existing investors Georgian and Silver Lake Waterman led Tealium’s series G round announced today. It brings the company’s total raised to date to over $250 million following a $55 million series F in May 2019.