CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 8, 2021–

TalentNow, an AI powered cloud-based marketplace focused on bringing together the entire staffing ecosystem, announced the appointment of Summer Crenshaw as the CEO. Crenshaw is a serial entrepreneur with nearly 20 years of experience in digital recruitment, HR technology, talent marketplace strategy and executive leadership.

“It is a true honor to be part of and lead TalentNow. TalentNow is at the forefront of the future of work. It is the first Marketplace that helps companies acquire talent across the career continuum from pre-career (internships) to professional consultants and experts. My dream come true for years,” said Crenshaw. “The way companies source and utilize talent has forever changed. The rapid evolution and speed of technology adoption have led to an unprecedented need in market. We are excited to deliver TalentNow One Marketplace, connecting organizations to the talent they need, when they need, and in the business model of their choice. One Marketplace platform gives organizations a single source for all non-employee workforce needs.”

TalentNow One Marketplace is first unified marketplace connecting employers to talent, free from constraints of source, location, or engagement model. Built on cutting edge AI and ML based sourcing, matching and automation technologies, TalentNow brings world’s most advanced real-time skills, market and wage data pulled from across the globe into one place, for clients to understand emerging talent demands, rates and availability.

Crenshaw is a recipient of Cincinnati Business Courier’s 40 under 40, Women Who Mean Business and American Inno 50 on Fire awards. As a leader in the Startup ecosystem in the Midwest, her passion is rooted in seeking a better way to serve those that are underserved and underrepresented, including advocating for women in tech. She serves on the Miami University CAS Advisory board, the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber Talent Committee and the Cintrifuse Startup Acceleration Committee.

“We are thrilled to have Summer. She is the perfect leader to build upon the foundation of TalentNow. She understands just how urgent the need for talent is and has a vision for the way technology can connect potential employees with the perfect employer, in real-time,” said TalentNow’s Board Chair, Anu Vora.

TalentNow’s One Marketplace Platform includes TalentNow Private Marketplace, TalentNow Teams, TalentNow Insights and Talent On-Demand modules. Clients can start with TalentNow Private Marketplace (the evolution of the traditional VMS), bring their existing trusted vendors in the system, automate majority of the current tasks and processes and enforce a fair and transparent ecosystem. And, at the same time seamlessly integrate with TalentNow On-Demand (public Marketplace) to start benefitting from access to global talent pool leveraging the growing Direct and Semi-Direct sourcing trends. TalentNow is the first solution that enables clients to evolve to the future of work trends.

About TalentNow

TalentNow is the first unified marketplace connecting employers to talent, free from constraints of source, location, or engagement model. With our integrated on-demand (public) and private marketplace offerings, companies have one platform to find, recruit, acquire, retain and manage all of their non-employee talent needs. It is also the first platform that delivers talent across the career continuum from pre-career (interns/students) to professional contractors, consultants and experts. At TalentNow, we are focused on cultivating talent to address the current and future needs of our clients built on multi-channel talent sourcing and matching algorithms powered by state-of-the-art AI and ML technologies. We pride ourselves in our talent first approach, end-to-end talent management offerings and a platform that helps clients evolve to the future of work.

