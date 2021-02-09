From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

I’d be right in saying that the start of a new year is usually when we’re all scrolling the Internet on the lookout for new jobs, right? There’s just something in the air around now. Despite everything that has gone on in our world over the last while, the job market is booming with exciting roles. So, we decided to share the wealth, and highlight some amazing companies that are on the lookout for incredible talent (hey, that’s you!)

So, without further ado, here are five companies that are hiring at the moment…

Ceridian

Ceridian is a global human capital management (HCM) software company. Dayforce, their flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management capabilities in a single solution. Their platform helps to manage the entire employee lifecycle, from recruiting and onboarding, to paying people and developing their careers. Ceridian provides solutions for organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to global organizations.

So, why should you consider Ceridian? Their employees have declared Ceridian a Great Place to Work in 2019, a Glassdoor Best Place to Work in 2019, and one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for the 16th consecutive year! Not bad, right? Check out their vacancies now (you won’t regret it).

Moody’s corporation

Moody’s corporation is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Their data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. They believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information can open the door to shared progress. With over 11,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines global presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.

Moody’s Corporation is on a hiring surge at the moment, with countless roles available! Have a look now, and let the adventure begin.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of customers worldwide. Their 97,000 employees are Defining Possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services. They are committed to advancing global security and human discovery in support of their customers’ missions around the world. They do so by providing leading technology and national security solutions and services to markets around the world.

Northrop Grumman has approximately 97,000 employees with more than 550 facilities in all 50 U.S. states and in more than 25 countries around the world. Plenty of choice, to say the least.

Finastra

Formed in 2017 by the combination of Misys and D+H, Finastra builds and deploys innovative, next-generation technology on open Fusion software architecture and cloud ecosystem. Their scale and geographical reach means that they can serve customers effectively, regardless of their size or location—from global financial institutions to community banks and credit unions.

They bring deep expertise and an unrivaled range of pre-integrated solutions spanning retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets. With a global footprint and the broadest set of financial software solutions available on the market, Finastra has $1.9 billion in revenues, 9,000+ employees and ~8,600 customers, including 90 of the top 100 banks globally. Yep, we’re impressed.

Reynolds and Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds develops and supports software for automotive retailers. They feature the industry’s only Retail Management System. This platform gives dealers a choice in dealership management systems along with retailing tools built to work together to streamline dealership operations and to improve customer satisfaction with the dealership. They also manufacture and distribute business forms and promotional items. Their products help dealers reduce compliance risk, brand their dealership, increase efficiency, and simplify administrative processes.

Driven by a 150-year legacy of product innovation and customer service, their vision for the future is to help dealers transform every aspect of their business and the customer experience. We anchor that vision in the capability of Reynolds Retail Management System.

