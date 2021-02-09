From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 9, 2021–

Growjo has announced the 500 fastest growing companies in the Fintech Industry for 2021. These companies have been recognized for their fast pace growth over several growth metrics including hiring trends, funding and financial data, web traffic, brand awareness growth and more, to determine companies on the up and up.

Some of the top Fintech companies represented include: Checkout.com, Algorand, Fairmarkit, Ribbon, Socure, Greenlight Financial, Divvy, Airbase, Splash Financial, and Koho.

The Fintech list includes a number of more specific industry categories including Blockchain, Lending, Payment/Transfer Tech, Banking as a Service and more . “Each specific category of fintech has its own unique emerging trends,” said Tom Blue, CEO of Growjo. “Last year, we saw a jump in growth for payment/transfer companies, this year we are seeing a larger jump in blockchain and financial/compliance saas companies listed in the FinTech 500.”

To see the full list of fintech companies – Check Out the Growjo List Here

Growjo only includes companies on a high growth path that are currently under 1000 employees. The list is inclusive of all growing companies based on a variety of data sources, and submission and/or payment is not required, giving companies a more accurate depiction of how they stand in their respective markets.

For more information about Growjo, contact Jeremy Unruh, Head of Marketing – Jeremy@growjo.com

About Growjo

Growjo, the leader in awarding the fastest growing companies in the world, utilizes more than 20 unique growth indicators to assimilate the Growjo rankings every month. Growjo recognizes the top growing companies for their accomplishments through the algorithm-based list ranking, and offers the list to anyone interested in an easily formatted and free downloadable format. If you are interested in learning more about Growjo and how you can subscribe to updates and download the free list, visit Growjo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005163/en/

Growjo

Jeremy Unruh, Head of Marketing

Jeremy@growjo.com