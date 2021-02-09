From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

SentinelOne, an AI-powered cybersecurity platform focused on endpoint protection, has acquired Scalyr, a log management, server monitoring, and event data analytics service founded by former Google engineers in 2011. The $155 million cash and equity deal, which precedes a much-anticipated IPO, represents SentinelOne’s first known acquisition.

Mountain View, California-based SentinelOne protects all entry points to a company network, from servers to employee mobile devices, and automatically monitors for malware and script-based attacks, among other exploits. The AI engine is embedded at each endpoint, identifying threats through behavioral analysis rather than relying on signatures for known malware. Scalyr, for its part, offers a cloud-based platform for speedy log management and server monitoring that companies use to monitor and track issues across their infrastructure.

SentinelOne has raised around $700 million since its inception in 2013, securing $267 million at a valuation north of $3 billion a few months back. Scalyr had raised nearly $28 million from big-name backers such as Alphabet’s GV.

With Scalyr on board, SentinelOne will now be able to ingest and monitor data from any source, extending SentinelOne’s reach beyond endpoint protection and “across the entire enterprise and cloud attack surface,” according to a press release. This will broaden SentinelOne’s ability to work with data from any on-premises data source or cloud, including AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud. In other words, this acquisition bolster’s SentinelOne’s big data analytics credentials considerably.

SentinelOne said it expects to close the acquisition in Q1 2021.