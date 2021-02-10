From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

Conversation Intelligence leader achieves 3x New ARR in Q4, led by strong enterprise demand

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 10, 2021–

Chorus.ai, the No. 1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high growth Revenue teams, announced today it reached new milestones for the company in 2020, including tripling its New ARR YoY in Q4, while adding to its roster of market-leading customers. This growth was driven by bolstering its leadership team with key hires, making strategic investments in its platform, and adding exceptional talent to its workforce across all areas of the business.

“2020 fundamentally changed the way Revenue organizations operate. Sales teams shifted to working from home virtually overnight and the remote sales environment became the new reality, accelerating the use of Conversation Intelligence to improve workflows and to better understand the voice of the customer,” said Jim Benton, CEO of Chorus.ai. “We stepped up our efforts from the beginning to help our company and our customers navigate the changing sales environment with proprietary insights about the changing dynamics brought about by the pandemic. I’m thrilled with the energy and dedication of the entire organization to maintain our incredible momentum while strengthening relationships with our customers and enabling them to achieve their business outcomes.”

Chorus’ track record of delivering advanced AI capabilities continued through 2020 with the launch of new, innovative solutions that enable Revenue teams to fully understand the relationships between sellers and prospects. The company’s key product enhancements, which were fueled by a $45M Series C funding round, included:

Momentum Insights, which will transform the future of Conversation Intelligence by curating actionable information in the CRM to deliver unparalleled customer and deal visibility.

Partnership with Zoom Marketplace to enhance the productivity of virtual meetings and change the way work gets done in a virtual environment.

Advanced outcome-based analytics to provide Revenue teams with key insights into the most effective indication of revenue momentum – the health of their relationships with customers and what is being said in those interactions.

Enhanced UI design to improve performance and provide a more seamless experience for customers.

New API and integrations for Zapier and Slack, which bring the power of Conversation Intelligence into business intelligence tools and workflows used by world-class Revenue teams, allowing them to harness the voice of the customer and deep conversation insights within their own ecosystems.

“With Chorus, we were able to use Conversation Intelligence to fuel our success, accelerating the ramp time, productivity and pipeline of our fast-growing sales team,” said Mark Ebert, SVP of Sales at 6sense. “Contributing to our rapid employee growth, Chorus allowed us to quickly onboard reps and enhance overall sales performance by extracting key insights from calls and identifying coaching moments.”

According to Gartner, 75% of enterprises will shift to operationalizing AI by the end of 2024. Chorus’ deep AI investments, which are supported by the largest patent portfolio in Conversation Intelligence, further position the company to capitalize on this widespread adoption. Industry leaders like DocuSign, Coursera, and HighRadius became Chorus customers in 2020, and the company plans to continue growing its enterprise ecosystem by providing unparalleled visibility into customer relationships.

Chorus significantly expanded its go-to-market team in 2020, starting with the addition of Jim Benton as CEO, former co-founder of ClearSlide and CEO of Apollo, in March 2020. The company also welcomed Thiago Sá Freire as Chief Revenue Officer. Chorus increased its full-time employee headcount by 40%, boosting its design, engineering, and marketing expertise, while also launching the Chorus Accelerator program to empower minority representation in tech. The company is focused on building an iconic team of star talent to continue providing a stellar customer experience and has more than 40 openings across locations in San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Boston, Toronto, and its newly launched office in Salt Lake City. 2020 was also a year of unprecedented growth for Chorus in terms of industry recognition and leadership.

The company was recognized by G2 on seven of G2’s 2021 Best Software Awards lists and earning new recognition on five lists, including #3 on the Top 100 Global Software Company. Chorus also launched the Weekly Briefing at the outset of the pandemic to highlight data-driven insights on sales trends impacting the industry and unveiled a new State of Conversation Intelligence report to inform business goals and strategies for 2021. To date, Chorus has analyzed more than 40 million calls, providing data on key revenue performance indicators such as C-Suite participation in sales calls, cold call conversion rates, sales demo best practices, and more.

For more information on Chorus or to learn how to harness the power of Conversation Intelligence, visit Chorus.ai.

About Chorus.ai

Chorus.ai is the No.1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai’s Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice-of-the-customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, TripActions, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-to-100%. Chorus.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Tel Aviv, Boston, Toronto, and Salt Lake City.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005616/en/

Jake Doll

BLASTmedia for Chorus.ai

chorus@blastmedia.com

317-806-1900 ext 119