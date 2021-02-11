From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 11, 2021–

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, today announced Annie Chau has been named Chief Operating and Compliance Officer. Annie will also join the firm’s Investment Committee. Mrs. Chau has been the Chief Administrative and Compliance Officer of Angeles Equity Partners since its inception in 2014.

“As a founding member of Angeles, Annie has shown a tireless commitment to the firm, its operations, and its compliance. This continues to be a differentiator to our performance,” said Timothy Meyer and Jordan Katz, Co-Founders and Managing Partners of Angeles Equity Partners. “Annie’s promotion and appointment to the Investment Committee are well-deserved. We are confident her judgment and experience will help shape the strategic direction of the firm in 2021 and beyond.”

Before joining Angeles, Annie was a Vice President at The Gores Group, where she was responsible for the sourcing, execution, and negotiation of certain acquisitions and divestitures, as well as contributing to the formation of two funds totaling over $3 billion of capital commitments. She began her career as an Investment Banking Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group of Merrill Lynch. Annie earned a B.A., with Honors, in Economics and an M.S. in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University.

“I am grateful for these expanded responsibilities and am committed to Angeles’ objective of developing into a best-in-class investment firm,” said Annie Chau, Chief Operating and Compliance Officer of Angeles Equity Partners. “I am proud of what Angeles has achieved since inception and look forward to continuing to be part of our team’s efforts to create value for our investors.”

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s strategic, operational, and M&A capabilities. The Angeles skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Trenton Waterhouse at +1 623 523 1672 or email info@angelesequity.com. This is not an offer or solicitation to sell securities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005239/en/

Trenton Waterhouse

+1 623 523 1672

info@angelesequity.com.