Driverbase, the dealers-only vehicle marketplace that provides personalized vehicle recommendations, today announced it has completed integrations with 23 of the leading providers in automotive.
“Driverbase is focused on providing dealers the power to leverage their data and deliver personalized online shopping experiences to consumers. We invested in building integrations with all the major providers in our industry so it’s easy for customers to get started on our platform. As a new venture shifting into our growth stage we greatly appreciate the assistance from these providers to help better support our mutual customers.” said Dan Jackson, CEO of Driverbase.
Driverbase is charging dealers zero fees to take advantage of these new integrations. Whether dealers connect their inventory data to launch listings on the dealers only marketplace or deploy the Personalize vehicle recommendation engine on their website platform, these integrations enable over 90% of the dealerships in the United States to leverage Driverbase.
Driverbase now supports integration with:
Auction123
Authenticom (providing DMS integration with Reynolds & Reynolds, ACS, Advent, Automate, Autosoft, DIS, CDK, DealerBuilt/Lightyear, DealerTrack, PBS, Quorum, Serti and UCS)
AutoBase
AutoManager
Carsforsale
DealerCenter
Dealer.com
Dealer Inspire
Dealer eProcess
DealerOn
DealersLink
Dealer Specialties
DealerSocket
eBizAutos
Fox Dealer
Homenet
MAX Digital
MVINTECH
Sincro
Tekion
V12 Software
vAuto
VinCue
About Driverbase Inc.
Founded in 2018, Driverbase Inc. is an automotive marketplace that provides drivers with personalized vehicle recommendations and connects them to local dealership inventory. Our mission is to deliver the best car search website experience. Driverbase has compiled vehicle information in a Vehicle Graph® and implemented artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to calculate the optimal vehicle recommendations for every driver.
Shop 500,000+ new, certified and used cars for sale on the marketplace.
Get started by creating a Dealer Console account: https://driverbase.com/dealers/console/register
Dealers can generate referrals with free inventory listings, upgrade to priority listings for increased exposure or personalize their dealership website with the vehicle recommendation engine. Special offers are available to early dealership partners and will be grandfathered in the years ahead for supporting Driverbase at an early stage. Existing dealership customers can leverage these latest integrations by making a data provider change request to service@driverbase.com.
