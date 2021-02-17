From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

COLCHESTER, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 17, 2021–

Driverbase, the dealers-only vehicle marketplace that provides personalized vehicle recommendations, today announced it has completed integrations with 23 of the leading providers in automotive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005905/en/

“Driverbase is focused on providing dealers the power to leverage their data and deliver personalized online shopping experiences to consumers. We invested in building integrations with all the major providers in our industry so it’s easy for customers to get started on our platform. As a new venture shifting into our growth stage we greatly appreciate the assistance from these providers to help better support our mutual customers.” said Dan Jackson, CEO of Driverbase.

Driverbase is charging dealers zero fees to take advantage of these new integrations. Whether dealers connect their inventory data to launch listings on the dealers only marketplace or deploy the Personalize vehicle recommendation engine on their website platform, these integrations enable over 90% of the dealerships in the United States to leverage Driverbase.

Driverbase now supports integration with:

Auction123

Authenticom (providing DMS integration with Reynolds & Reynolds, ACS, Advent, Automate, Autosoft, DIS, CDK, DealerBuilt/Lightyear, DealerTrack, PBS, Quorum, Serti and UCS)

AutoBase

AutoManager

Carsforsale

DealerCenter

Dealer.com

Dealer Inspire

Dealer eProcess

DealerOn

DealersLink

Dealer Specialties

DealerSocket

eBizAutos

Fox Dealer

Homenet

MAX Digital

MVINTECH

Sincro

Tekion

V12 Software

vAuto

VinCue

About Driverbase Inc.

Founded in 2018, Driverbase Inc. is an automotive marketplace that provides drivers with personalized vehicle recommendations and connects them to local dealership inventory. Our mission is to deliver the best car search website experience. Driverbase has compiled vehicle information in a Vehicle Graph® and implemented artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to calculate the optimal vehicle recommendations for every driver.

Shop 500,000+ new, certified and used cars for sale on the marketplace.

Get started by creating a Dealer Console account: https://driverbase.com/dealers/console/register

Dealers can generate referrals with free inventory listings, upgrade to priority listings for increased exposure or personalize their dealership website with the vehicle recommendation engine. Special offers are available to early dealership partners and will be grandfathered in the years ahead for supporting Driverbase at an early stage. Existing dealership customers can leverage these latest integrations by making a data provider change request to service@driverbase.com.

Patent Pending USPTO #16444513 PERSONALIZED VEHICLE RECOMMENDER SYSTEM

Driverbase® is a registered trademark of, Driverbase Inc. All other products and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005905/en/

Saki Yamada

Media Relations

press@driverbase.com

+1 (866) 986-7757