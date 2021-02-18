From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

Reprise, a software demo platform for enterprise sales and marketing teams, today announced that it has raised $17 million in a series A round led by Bain Capital Ventures. Reprise says the funds, which follow a $3 million seed investment, will be put toward expanding its platform and hiring new employees.

With companies using their products as the primary vehicle for acquiring new customers, there’s a critical need for full-featured and dynamic product demos. According to Animoto, 73% more website visitors who watch product videos make a purchase. But creating demos tailored to a specific customer or industry can be complex.

Boston, Massachusetts-based Reprise, which emerged from stealth last November, allows customers to capture the frontend of their software app, modify it as necessary, and host it as a functional experience for their prospects. Revenue teams can use this for sales calls or for creating an embedded self-service demo on a website.

With Reprise, users can capture and edit the animations and interactivity in single-page apps while identifying and replacing proprietary names to create a demo dataset. They’re also able to highlight features and create sequential self-guided tours, as well as implementing multi-team, role-specific access controls designed to prevent unauthorized modifications.

There’s also an ostensible performance and analytics benefit. Reprise customers like Pendo, Gainsight, and Medallia can see where prospective buyers focus their attention or share with others. Moreover, Reprise claims its platform can load pages 10 times faster than production apps when compiled and hosted on the company’s content delivery network.

“The difficulty of creating a usable software demo was a problem I experienced firsthand running a large go-to-market team at Trilogy in the 1990s, and I haven’t seen a solution until now,” Bain Capital Ventures partner Ajay Agarwal, an investor and new member of Reprise’s board of directors, said in a press release. “As soon as I saw the Reprise solution, I knew this was the future. The elegance and power of the Reprise technology combined with a world-class founding team compelled us to move quickly to invest.”

Bain Capital Ventures led Reprise’s latest funding round, with participation from existing investors Glasswing Ventures and Accomplice VC. It brings the company’s total raised to over $20 million.