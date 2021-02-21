From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

When you call a major company to ask a question or complain, there’s going to be a moment as you navigate menu after menu of automated options that you just wish you could talk to an actual, living, breathing human instead. It’s a natural instinct to think that the human will always understand us better and better serve our needs than a programmed piece of tech.

However, there are times when all you care about is getting something done…and the reality is that sometimes, that happens faster when we take humans out of the equation.

Like homeowners or renters insurance. First, it feels like it takes forever to jump through the hoops needed to get a policy started. Then, if the unfortunate day comes that you need to make a claim on that policy, it again feels like it takes forever for an agent to assess your case, determine if your claim is valid, then reimburse you.

Lemonade is an alternative to the usual insurance game rigamarole. Their revolutionary approach to home and renters coverage makes the entire process completely transparent.

With the Lemonade app, you can literally answer a half-dozen questions and get a home or renters insurance policy set up in 90 seconds. No hassle, no talking to an agent, nothing. Renters policies can start as low as $5 a month, while homeowner coverage begins at $25 a month. Within seconds, you’re covered.

And when a Lemonade customer needs to make a claim, it’s just as simple. Unlike other insurance companies, Lemonade only takes a small set percentage of your monthly premium payment, then puts the rest into covering your claims.

Since they see no profit or loss by accepting or denying a claim, it only takes 3 minutes to make a claims request and potentially have the money start winging your way. Your entire insurance experience can all happen right through your mobile device automatically in seconds. Score a big one for algorithms over agent red tape.

Meanwhile, when premium payments exceed what Lemonade pays out in claims, it doesn’t fatten up the company’s bottom line. That leftover money gets donated to a cause you care about, whether it’s the American Red Cross, the ACLU, March For Our Lives, The Trevor Project, and more. In fact, Lemonade contributed over $1.1 million to those worthy causes in 2020 alone.

You can head over to the Lemonade website, get a fast quote, and stop talking to any humans in the insurance industry ever again.

