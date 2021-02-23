From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

“You don’t have to run faster than the bear to get away. You just have to run faster than the guy next to you.” ― Jim Butcher, author

Understanding how to help your business or brand rank at the top of Google search results isn’t a zero-sum game. You don’t have to execute absolutely perfect search engine optimization (SEO) strategies to “win.” Heck, nobody understands Google constantly shifting algorithms enough to truly “win.”

No, if you want to show up at the top of the rankings for the most important keywords around your business, all you have to do is a better job than the top competitor using that same keyword. With the help of the GuinRank SEO Content Optimization AI Tool, you’ll not only be able to track your own SEO effectiveness but that of your chief rivals as well.

GuinRank is a web tools collection that faces off against the AI that helps dictate Google search rankings with some AI of its own. It analyzes what’s working for top search candidates on Google, then judges the quality and relevance of your website content to see how you measure up.

GuinRank’s Keyword Analyzer can tell you the level of difficulty to rank for the keyword you want to own. The Content Optimizer serves up the tastiest keywords and longtail phrases you can sprinkle into your site copy to help appeal to Google’s tastes. There’s also a Page Analyzer that does a full audit of all the pages on your site, then turns out a detailed report on what you can do to improve traffic across those pages.

Those tools and a handful of others can help focus your content creation plan, allowing you to find the unexplored SEO gems that can help drive your site to the top. Meanwhile, GuinRank can turn that same analytical power on to the work of your biggest competitors, determining what is or isn’t helping them — and possibly giving you some ideas for how to outflank those rivals.

Not only is a two-year subscription to all the wonders available in the GuinRank SEO Content Optimization AI Tool already hundreds off its regular $680 price, but an extra $40 price drop also brings your final total down to only $59.99.

