ACS American Construction Source Investing for Homewood’s Future with Expanded LBM Distribution, Component and Millwork Manufacturing Capacity, and Specialty Installation Services in Northern California Metro Market.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 24, 2021–

American Construction Source (“ACS”), a leading national building materials distribution platform for custom home builders and repair and remodel contractors, today announced expansion investments at Homewood Building Supply (“Homewood”) in the Northern California greater Sacramento metro market.

“ACS is expanding capacity at Homewood to better service our growing portfolio of local and regional customers,” said James Drexinger, CEO of ACS. “Homewood has built strong relationships among the network of building professionals who understand the Sacramento market. I am confident the local Homewood team will do a great job of ensuring area builders and contractors continue to receive the support and extensive product knowledge needed to make their jobs easier.”

“Demand for our products and services continues to grow. We are more than doubling Homewood’s capacity to support the growth opportunity resulting from the suburban shift of housing construction,” said Sam Dawson, ACS Division President. “The Homewood team, better servicing customers at scale, is sure to create value, and help our professional builder and remodeler customers address the increased demand for new and improved housing across the broader Northern California market.”

Homewood Lumber is adding a new distribution location in Elk Grove, CA which features rail access and 25 acres of yard and warehouse space. Homewood Door, Window, and Millwork is moving from Loomis, CA to Roseville, CA where there is a purpose-built 19,000 square foot manufacturing facility, featuring an additional 9,000 square feet of product displays and office space. Homewood Truss in Olivehurst, CA is upgrading equipment and technology to double output capacity. Homewood Lumber moved in the second half of 2020 from Loomis, CA to a larger location in Rocklin, CA with 15,000 square feet of expanded product displays and a 5-acre lumber yard offering easier in/out access. Technology efficiencies at all locations are enabling the current number of team members to support the increase in demand.

About Homewood Building Supply

Serving customers for nearly 30 years, Homewood Building Supply has three locations plus a distribution facility in the greater Sacramento area which supply lumber, building materials, doors, windows, millwork, and trusses to building professionals. Homewood serves local custom, regional, and national production homebuilders, residential and commercial contractors, and DIY customers. Learn more online at www.hbs-lbm.com.

About American Construction Source

American Construction Source is the sixth-largest LBM distributor in the U.S. with 70+ locations in 9 states serving the needs of custom home builders, repair & remodel contractors, and DIY consumers. ACS provides lumber and building materials businesses the resources, leverage, and focus to make their ideas happen. Recognizing the value and heritage of deep, local customer relationships as a strong foundation for growth, ACS best practices are designed to leverage shared strengths, drive operational excellence, and motivate performance to create a leading building products distributor with a national footprint and the industry’s best customer experience. ACS is backed by Angeles Equity Partners and Clearlake Capital Group. Learn more online at www.acs-lbm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005310/en/

Trenton Waterhouse, +1 623 523 1672

trent@acs-lbm.com