For an artist, the real world can often be a cold slap in the face. While movies, music, books, fashion, and live performances generate hundreds of millions of dollars every year, there are far more artists struggling to make ends meet than living in mansions.

From agents to agencies, from manufacturers to distributors to marketers, there are a lot of middlemen in the artistic pipeline chipping off a piece for themselves. That often leaves an artist with a startlingly small take-home at the end of the day.

Creating art is hard enough without others elbowing in on your creation.

Pixels makes your art your business

The trick is finding a way to turn art into a business that can be highly profitable — without losing the precious time needed to be creative.

Pixels offers artists just that. Over the past 15 years, Pixels has grown to become the world’s largest art marketplace and print-on-demand solution.

As an artist, photographer, graphic designer, or illustrator, all you have to do is set up a Pixels account and upload your work. From there, creators can set prices on literally hundreds of items bearing their art. Not only does Pixels handle the production of those items, but they also take care of the packaging and shipping, not to mention collecting the money from each purchase — and making sure the artist gets paid.

Pixel is actually 18 businesses in one, with 16 global production facilities that take the headache out of creating prints, t-shirts, jigsaw puzzles, stationery, and beyond.

The options are almost endless

While any artist certainly wants their work available as a giant wall hanging, that’s only the tip of the iceberg — and frankly, small thinking.

With Pixels, shoppers can choose to get their chosen piece of art showcased on apparel of all kinds. While everybody loves a classic tee, users can instead get a made-to-order hoodie, a tank top, or even a tote bag made for men, women, and children. You can even order works emblazoned across items like a baby onesie or a face mask.

How about a new smartphone case? Pixels is the destination to get unique cases for Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxys, and more.

And if you’re all about the accessories, Pixels is all over that as well. You can even print your artwork on yoga mats.

Marketing tools aplenty

Of course, just because you’re selling merchandise with your artwork through Pixels doesn’t mean you know how to drive customers to your creations. Pixels helps out there as well, offering a full suite of sales and marketing tools to help simplify and drive sales.

Pixels artists can set up their own branded web stores, create targeted social media posts, and send out e-newsletters. There’s even an augmented reality app that shows customers how a particular piece of your art will look hanging in any given space.

Meanwhile, new Pixels users are joining a thriving online community, with more than 100,000 living artists and photographers offering 10 million images for sale, and thousands of new artists and images being added weekly.

Whether you’re an artist looking to branch out or just a shopper interested in really cool stuff, you should definitely check out Pixels.

