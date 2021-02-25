From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

MongoDB and Google today pledged to extend their partnership aimed at making it simpler for developers who build applications with the MongoDB document database to consume more of the backend services Google provides.

The two companies also announced that MongoDB Atlas, a managed service provided by MongoDB, will employ those connectors to invoke Google services such as Pub/Sub, BigQuery, Dataproc, Dataflow, Cloud Run, App Engine, Cloud Functions, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), and TensorFlow.

Additionally, a mainframe modernization consulting practice Google created — known as G4 — will work with customers to convert legacy COBOL code on mainframes into Java-based applications capable of being deployed on MongoDB.

MongoDB and Google jointly revealed today that since they formed their initial alliance two years ago, there has been a 300% increase in the number of organizations that have deployed MongoDB on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). That alliance will now be expanded through the next five years.

Many of the developers who employ MongoDB to build applications on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) make extensive use of low-level application programming interfaces (APIs) to access services such as the BigQuery data lake. Google and MongoDB plan to deliver connectors and reference architectures based on those APIs that will reduce the time and effort needed to invoke the services, said Manvinder Singh, director of platform and infrastructure partnerships for Google Cloud.

Those capabilities should expand an existing alliance that already drives significant consumption of Google cloud services. “MongoDB is our fastest growing partner,” Singh said.

In addition to expanding its alliance with Google, MongoDB will also be working more closely with third-party partners such as Confluent and Databricks, which also provide data services on GCP, MongoDB senior VP Alan Chhabra said. In addition, MongoDB now has more than 24 systems integrators (Sis) that have been certified to build and support applications running on MongoDB deployed on GCP, Chhabra said. “Those SIs are working across multiple vertical industries,” he added.

As Google has competed more aggressively for enterprise customers against Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft, alliances with database platform providers have proven crucial. Developers who use MongoDB can deploy their applications on any cloud, but as developers rely more on a document database that is easy for them to download and deploy, the number of applications running on MongoDB has risen sharply. Naturally, most of those applications are being deployed on cloud platforms as employees and IT teams continue working from home during the pandemic.

Longer-term, it’s clear document databases will be deployed everywhere from the cloud to edge computing platforms. Google has already laid out a distributed computing strategy based on Google Anthos, an instance of Kubernetes, that can be deployed on any on-premises or public cloud computing platform. As the relationship between Google and MongoDB continues to expand, the document databases distributed across an extended enterprise will play a critical role in enabling IT organizations to embrace hybrid cloud computing.

In the meantime, it’s not always clear who in an IT department will be managing all the document databases being deployed. Developers are increasingly owning the entire application experience, including supporting the underlying databases their applications are built on. Historically, database administrators (DBAs) have been hired to manage relational databases. But as the number of applications being deployed on document databases increases, organizations may opt to employ administrators to manage them as part of an effort to give developers more time to write code.

Regardless of who manages the databases employed, the number and types of database platforms enterprise IT organizations use will continue to expand as new applications are developed.