Cota Capital and Section 32 join as investors to support the launch of the Miro Canvas, Miroculus’ first commercial platform.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 25, 2021–

Miroculus, Inc., a developer of revolutionary tools for personal lab automation, today announced the completion of a Series B extension, bringing the total capital raised in the series to $45M.

“This round of financing will be instrumental in building out our commercial team to expand our Beta program and support the full commercial launch of our first system, Miro Canvas, this fall,” said Miroculus CEO Alejandro Tocigl. The round included the addition of two venture capital firms, Cota Capital, who led the round, and Section 32. “We were very impressed with Miroculus’ digital microfluidics technology and initial lab workflow automation products, as well as the highly innovative team, which showed great resilience as they adapted to the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Bobby Yazdani, Founder and Partner of Cota Capital. As part of the Cota investment, Mr. Yazdani will take a seat on Miroculus’ board of directors.

“The lack of an easy to use, sample prep automation solution for the majority of clinical labs makes it very difficult to incorporate next-generation sequencing into routine testing, which ultimately limits access to advanced care in oncology, in particular. We are dedicated to making state-of-the art healthcare available to patients in every setting,” said Mike Pellini, Managing Partner of Section 32 and former CEO and Chairman of Foundation Medicine. Dr. Pellini continued, “we see Miroculus’ technology as a key to enabling this vision, and we are excited to partner with the team on this important endeavor.”

About Miroculus, Inc.

Miroculus’ Miro Canvas platform can automate complex protocols, such as NGS library prep, in a compact, cartridge-based system that is within reach of all laboratories. Miroculus’ mission is to advance science and improve lives, faster, together. Inquiries to join the expanded Beta program may be sent to contact@miroculus.com.

