Convert Group is the fastest growing Market Intelligence Company in Europe

ATHENS, Greece–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 2, 2021–

Convert Group, the Market Intelligence company that offers eCommerce insights to Consumer Healthcare and FMCG manufacturers and retailers through its innovative SaaS platform eRetail Audit, has been named as one of Europe’s 1000 fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times and Statista.

The fifth annual FT 1000 ranked the company 381 on the list. Convert Group is also recognized as the fastest growing market intelligence company in Europe and among the two Greek technology companies to make the list.

Recently published research from NielsenIQ found that consumers have spent €90 billion on CPG products via online channels in 2020, an increase of 50% from 2019. The FT 1000 list, reflects the growing demand for and reach of the eCommerce and Data & Analytics sectors, exactly the ecosystem where Convert Group has focused their offering to FMCG and Consumer Healthcare Manufacturers. The firm’s clientele in Europe, Africa & Latin America already includes Bayer, J&J, GSK, LOreal, P&G, Unilever, Nestle, RB, Henkel, Beiersdorf, Pierre Fabre, FrieslandCampina, Heineken, Barilla, CocaCola-Company, Kelloggs, Colgate Palmolive, Perrigo and hundreds of dominant online pharmacies and retailers including Ahold Delhaize, Carrefour and Sephora.

“We are humbled to be recognized as one of Europe’s fastest growing companies alongside businesses from across the continent that are revolutionizing the way we shop, pay, eat and live,” said Panayotis Gezerlis, CEO, Convert Group. “With a renewed commitment to use our technology and expertise in data and analytics, we look forward to supporting even more brands and retailers across the world with data-driven intelligence to enable them to expand their online services and meet their clients’ rapidly-changing needs.”

Following the acquisition of Convert Group’s Consulting Unit by EY this year, a €1.2 million seed funding round, and building on a 77% five-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), the company is well positioned to further grow its market intelligence offering for ePharmacies, Consumer Healthcare and FMCG companies – across several geographies in Europe, Africa and the Americas – that are seeking to improve their eCommerce capabilities.

Convert Group, based in Athens, is also certified by the US-based Great Place to Work® International Institute as one of the 25 companies in Greece with the best working environment.

