Once you crunch the stats on cloud storage, the results are pretty clear. When factoring in problems like hardware failure, human error and other causes for losing critical data, the cloud presents many with the safest, easiest manner for assuring those critical files are always available and never fall prey to a tech horror story.

Of course, between our work and other pursuits, many of us already have at least one small cloud storage stash already, whether it’s Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive or others. But if you want one expanded cloud storage space that can also integrate seamlessly with any of those other cloud accounts, it’s worth taking a look at Koofr Cloud Storage.

Koofr may sound funny (it’s actually a play on a handful of foreign language words that all mean chest or secure space), but it’s a respected cloud storage provider, with reviews from the experts at TechRadar saying “Koofr is an excellent choice.”

One unique feature that helps Koofr stand out from the crowd is that cross-platform compatibility. Once you link your Dropbox, or Google Drive or similar cloud service to Koofr, those other drives almost serve as extra rooms in the Koofr cloud storage home. Right from the Koofr platform, you can search for a file and find it, no matter which cloud service folder it calls home.

That functionality works beautifully with another Koofr lifetime account feature, Koofr’s Duplicate Finder, a tool that helps users find, then remove duplicate files inside your cloud accounts so you’re never wasting crucial storage space.

Of course, that’s just the tip of the Koofr iceberg. With Koofr, users can transfer huge files to and from the cloud with no limits, rename multiple files with the advanced renaming options, or access files in a remote computer via the Koofr Desktop app.

Meanwhile, everything in your Koofr account is under multiple layers of protection, including Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)/Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption from the moment your file begins transferring to Koofr, server-side encryption once the file is on the Koofr server and Koofr’s internal automated system which makes sure that each file ends up in at least three different physically separate locations as a further precaution.

Right now, you can sign on for a lifetime of access to a massive 1TB Koofr Cloud Storage subscription, a $2,700 value, for pennies on the dollar, just $169.99 while this deal lasts.

