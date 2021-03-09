From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

Traject, a suite of innovative digital marketing tools backed by ASG, has acquired Sendible, a market-leading social media management platform that empowers agencies and marketers to collaborate and manage multiple brands easily so they can dedicate more time to creating authentic stories and building stronger brands.

Sendible is the fourth social media company to join the Traject portfolio and the 10th overall.

Sendible Founder Gavin Hammar will stay in the business for a period of time to help with the transition. The team has welcomed former Traject VP of Sales & Marketing, Katelyn Sorensen as their new CEO.

“Sendible has become a market leader because of Gavin’s vision, the team he’s brought on, the product they have built, and the company’s relentless focus on the customer,” says Katelyn Sorensen, new CEO of Sendible. “The social media space is only continuing to grow. I’ve been a fan of Sendible from afar for a long time. I’m beyond excited to join an exceptional team and be part of this next phase of our innovation.”

Sendible was founded in 2009 when Founder Gavin Hammar started the company from his spare bedroom in London, using a server he’d purchased for £10. In a time when Instagram wasn’t yet created, and social media functioned like a distribution network, Gavin set out with the idea to make sending anything possible – links, blogs, etc. As the social media space has grown, so did Sendible, eventually creating a robust management tool for agencies and brands. Today, Sendible has grown to 47 employees serving 20,000+ users across 125 countries.

“Sendible started from humble beginnings and has gone on to be recognised as a market leader, recently listed as one of the top 20 marketing products of 2021. But as a bootstrapped company, we’ve always felt we could do more,” said Gavin Hammar, Founder of Sendible. “We are thrilled to be joining the Traject family, whose deep expertise in the Martech space will enable us to accelerate towards our mission so we can bring even more value to our customers.”

The Traject suite includes: reputation and review management software Grade.us and Gatherup, SEO software AuthorityLabs and Traject Data, BI software Cyfe, ecommerce marketing software Traject SKU, social media management software Fanbooster, and the most recent addition – PLANOLY, a visual planner for social media. “Sendible and Traject share a similar strategy and vision, as well as a deep understanding of the social media space and the agency customer,” says Alice Song, CEO of Traject. “I’m excited to welcome Sendible into the Traject suite. The combination of experience, knowledge, and customer focus positions Traject and Sendible well for this next phase of growth.”

Sendible users can continue to expect the same exceptional, customer-centric product and service, now with the additional support of the Traject portfolio.

About Sendible

Sendible is a leading social media management platform built to give brands a voice on social media. Sendible allows agencies to manage clients and social profiles at scale, across multiple platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter from one easy location. Over 20,000+ agencies and marketers rely on Sendible to breathe life into their brands and truly make an impact through storytelling. Sendible strongly believes in doing whatever it takes to empower our customers to be successful. To learn more, visit www.sendible.com or find us on social media @sendible.

About Traject

Traject is an innovative marketing technology company that exists to help digital agencies, brands, and marketers grow. Combining eight industry-leading brands that serve hundreds of thousands of users, the Traject suite provides tools to increase our customers’ visibility online across all channels. From reviews, to SEO, to social media, and more. We are passionate. We are optimistic. We are people first. And in the end, we are all about you. To learn more, visit www.bytraject.com or follow @bytraject on Twitter or Instagram.

About ASG

ASG, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys, builds, and operates market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future.

