Most of us are blissfully ignorant of how a car or truck actually works. Sure, we understand there’s an engine that runs on gasoline that turns axles and propels the vehicle forward, but most of the steps in that process are pretty vague to non-gear-heads. Instead, we just want to get in, turn the key and go… and maybe fiddle with the air conditioning if it’s too warm.

Many apps are a lot like that car, packed with loads of complexity and options to accommodate endless tinkering…although 95 percent of users just want to get in the car and go.

Movavi Picverse Photo Editor is an app that understands what most users want from image editing software: intuitive controls and simple operations that allow basic fixes and common adjustments with just a couple of quick clicks.

Part of Movavi’s full array of digital creation apps, Picverse Photo Editor is crafted for use by photographers of literally any skill level. After a quick introductory run-through, users can get the hand of Picverse quickly, handling basic tasks like cropping, resizing, or retouches almost immediately. There are even easy-to-follow step-by-step tutorials to walk newbies through some of the most widely used processes to bring them to expert level users in no time.

Even if you do want to get into some more fine-tune editing on an image, Perverse can do a lot of that for you, featuring a handful of features driven by artificial intelligence to make even those advanced tasks basic and simple.

AI can enhance the colors or contrast in an image in seconds. It’s there to automatically remove background elements you don’t want intelligently. It can even help restore old photos, intuitively hiding age damage like creases, scratches or stains, while reducing image noise for scan captures that can have images looking as fresh as the day the picture was snapped.

Even if Picverse can’t do the work you want automatically on its own, the app is loaded with dozens of extra filters and effects that can basically help you finish it on your own while spending a minimum of time and effort.

Designed for both Mac and Windows users, Picverse can help novices and experts alike turn out professional-quality photos, but without needing to master dozens of different app settings and processes to do it. Movavi Picverse is regularly priced at $59, but right now, it’s on sale at half off, lowering your price to just $29.99 for a limited time.

