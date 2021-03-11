From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

Enterprise cloud-based solutions provider ServiceNow today launched its Now Platform Quebec release, which the company says is designed to help enterprises innovate more quickly in a world changed by the pandemic. Quebec brings several new AI and machine learning-powered and low-code capabilities, including a predictive AIOps feature that anticipates issues and automates resolution and a virtual agent that provides guided setup and topic recommendations.

“In today’s challenging environment, organizations worldwide are pivoting fast, adopting new, distributed models of working and creating new workflow‑enabled ways of operating with more agile, resilient, digital enterprise value chains,” Chirantan Desai, chief product officer at ServiceNow, said in a blog post. “Customers are relying on ServiceNow’s Now Platform to deliver enterprise digital workflows, create new business models, enhance productivity and enable great customer and employee experiences in any operating environment. This newest version of the Now Platform further enhances the must‑have enterprise digital tools customers need today.”

Among the highlights in Quebec are ITOM Predictive AIOps, which builds on ServiceNow’s Loom acquisition in January 2020. TOM Predictive AIOps aims to give users deeper insights into their digital operations to minimize and fix issues before they become real problems.

AIOps, short for AI for IT operations, is a category of products that enhance IT by leveraging AI to analyze data from tools and devices. Research and Markets anticipates it will grow by $14.3 billion to be a $20.1 billion market by 2027. That might be a conservative projection in light of the pandemic, which is forcing IT teams to increasingly conduct their work remotely. In lieu of access to infrastructure, AIOps solutions could help prevent major outages, the cost of which a study from Aberdeen Research pegged at $260,000 per hour.

Quebec also introduces AI Search, underpinned by technology acquired in ServiceNow’s purchase of Attivio. AI Search delivers intelligent search results and actionable information, complementing Quebec’s Engagement Messenger that extends self-service to third-party portals to enable AI search, knowledge management, and case interactions. Also new in Quebec is the aforementioned virtual agent, which delivers AI-powered conversational experiences for IT incident resolution.

ServiceNow also today unveiled Creator Workflows, a set of low-code development tools to transform manual processes into digital workflows. App Engine Studio offers a development environment where users can collaborate and build applications, while App Engine Templates gives teams access to prebuilt workflow building blocks.

“As businesses shift from emergency response to long‑term recovery and distributed work becomes the norm, organizations are accelerating digital transformation efforts and investing in new technologies that promote continuity and agility,” Philip Carter, group VP at IDC, said in a statement. “The ability to deliver end‑to‑end digital experiences for employees and customers alike will be a crucial competitive differentiator. There is significant customer traction, accelerated by the pandemic, for unified technology platforms that connect systems, silos and processes to enable these connected, digital‑first enterprise models.”

Now Platform Quebec is now available to ServiceNow customers. Customers using it include Nike, Adobe, Deutsche Telekom, Logitech, Medtronic, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.