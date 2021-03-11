From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

In 2020, chief information security officers (CISOs), chief information officers (CIOs), and their cybersecurity teams faced a digital pandemic of breaches, widespread supply chain attacks, and ingenious uses of human engineering to compromise enterprise systems. Bad actors were quick to capitalize on the chaos the COVID-19 pandemic created in order to compromise as many valuable enterprise systems as possible. The number of breaches soared as attackers targeted the millions of remote workers who didn’t have adequate security protection or sufficient training to be able to spot hacking and phishing attempts.

The findings from PwC’s 2021 Global Digital Trust Insights: Cybersecurity Comes of Age study and the conversations VentureBeat has had with CISOs in the last year tell the same story: Enterprises are most concerned with protecting their cloud infrastructure from endpoint-based attacks.

Enterprises fast-track cybersecurity as a top goal

According to PwC’s 2021 Global Digital Trust Insights report, 96% of business and technology executives prioritized their cybersecurity investments due to COVID-19 and its impact on their organizations this year. The report is based on interviews with 3,249 business and technology executives worldwide, and half of the surveyed executives said cybersecurity and privacy were being included in every business decision and plan. In 2019, that figure was closer to 25%.

While 64% of enterprise executives expect revenues to decline, 55% said their cybersecurity budgets will increase this year. To further accentuate how vital cybersecurity is to enterprises, 51% said they plan to add full-time cybersecurity staff this year.

Gartner’s 2021 Boards of Director’s Survey and VentureBeat’s conversations with CISOs, CIOs, and their teams over the past three months also corroborate PwC’s claim that cybersecurity spending is going up and being fast-tracked even in enterprises that expect revenues to decline. Gartner’s survey also had the following to say:

Boards of directors and senior management teams see cyber-risks as the hardest to protect against and the most potentially lethal and damaging to current and future revenue streams.

Boards’ interest in and support of security and risk management strategies is at an all-time high today, with a strong focus on how to reduce the incidence of human-engineered attacks succeeding against their enterprises.

By 2025, 40% of boards of directors will have a dedicated cybersecurity committee overseen by a qualified board member, up from less than 10% today.

By 2024, 60% of CISOs will need to establish critical partnerships with key executives in sales, finance, and marketing, up from less than 20% today as the business case for cybersecurity becomes more integral to the success of an enterprise.

Top cybersecurity lessons learned in 2020

Enterprises had to reinvent themselves in record time to keep running and be digitally adept as offices closed, and stayed closed. As a result, enterprises are now seven years ahead of schedule on their digital transformation initiatives, according to McKinsey’s recent COVID-19 survey. Record ecommerce revenue results for 2020 reflect the success of that effort for many organizations. On the flip side, the fact there were many cybersecurity incidents — many still unsolved — reflect the failures of that effort.

Bad actors’ abilities to home in on the cybersecurity gaps, in both systems and people, proved unerringly accurate in 2020. Of the many lessons learned in 2020, perhaps the most valuable is that the human element must come first. The following are the top 10 lessons learned one year into the pandemic, according to CISOs, CIOs, and their teams: