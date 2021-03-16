From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

Yseop, a pioneer in Natural Language Generation (NLG) and world-leading AI software company, today announced the launch of ALIX, an immediate discovery application to showcase how quickly and easily financial institutions can transform and grow their business through intelligent report automation using Yseop’s Augmented Financial Analyst solution.

ALIX showing the report automation results (Photo: Business Wire)

Financial analysts spend 48% of their time writing and updating reports. This falls to 9% when using Yseop’s Augmented Financial Analyst, a significant Return on Investment (ROI).

Language Artificial Intelligence has made incredible progress in the last several years, with many Tier 1 financial institutions deploying the technology at scale to automate report writing. Despite this, it has been difficult for many business end-users to understand which reports can be automated without technology specialists’ help.

With ALIX, business end-users can determine in less than a minute what portion of their reports – such as annual financial statements, fund performance or risk and compliance reports – can be automated. Based on Yseop’s pre-trained algorithm, ALIX provides an immediate analysis of the uploaded financial report and identifies what can be automated on the Augmented Financial Analyst platform.

ALIX is publicly available on Yseop’s website. To try the application, click here.

Yseop’s powerful industry-leading patented platform encompasses Natural Generation Language, Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and Machine Learning capabilities to draw insight from structured data, translating them into clear and high-quality written reporting narratives.

Key benefits for automating financial reports include:

Empowering analysts: enable teams to focus on more valuable and strategic work, empowering them with more insights to drive better decision making.

Reducing cost: automatically generate data-driven reports, saving time and resources.

Improving accuracy: remove the risk of manual human errors in reporting, ensuring high-quality and accuracy as standard.

Increasing efficiency: streamline processes and produce high volumes of reports faster whilst maintaining consistency.

Emmanuel Walckenaer, CEO of Yseop, says: “We are excited to launch ALIX – a milestone in our delivery of end-to-end intelligent automation. Financial reporting remains an intense weight for big, global organizations but it comprises mostly repetitive tasks that can be easily automated. To boost AI adoption, it is critical to enable business users to see benefits and deploy it – without intensive, specialized tech support. ALIX proves intelligent report automation is within their reach – the first step to adopting solutions such as Augmented Financial Analyst.”

About Yseop:

Founded in 2008 and based in North and South America, and Europe, Yseop specializes in artificial intelligence (AI) and is a recognized pioneer in Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology. Yseop is rapidly expanding globally, providing enterprise-level automation solutions for some of the world’s largest companies in a variety of industries including finance (Credit Agricole, Factset, BNP Paribas), pharmaceuticals (Sanofi) and computer software company (Oracle). Yseop also partners with strategic consulting firms and system integrators including CapGemini, Accenture and LTI, who support the adoption and deployment of Yseop’s NLG solution.

With its multi award-winning Language AI technology, Yseop is revolutionizing the way analysis and reporting is done. Yseop’s powerful and user-friendly Augmented Analyst platform allows business users to seamlessly and quickly build and automate the generation of text reports from any structured data.

At Yseop, we exist to support companies through this digital transformation. We believe that our cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology allows businesses to increase the efficiency of their operations and enables people to accomplish less tedious tasks and allows them to use that saved time to do more added-value and creative work.

Find out more at https://yseop.com

Press – Lise Grant – +33 6 99 65 71 91 – lgrant@yseop.com