Salesforce-focused developer operations (DevOps) platform Copado has acquired developer security operations (DevSecOps) startup New Context. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded out of Spain in 2013, Copado promises businesses an integrated Salesforce-native platform that covers every part of the DevOps process, spanning agile planning, continuous delivery, automated testing, and compliance. Bringing New Context under its wing adds further compliance and security automation tools to Copado’s platform while helping it expand further beyond the Salesforce cloud.

“Up to today, Copado was providing compliance automation tools for Salesforce-specific pipelines with Copado Compliance Hub,” Copado CMO Andrew Leigh told VentureBeat. “New Context will add to our future roadmap with multicloud tools supporting compliance and security automation within and outside Salesforce app development.”

Security + compliance

Given that every company is now effectively a software company, the need to focus on digital security and data privacy is more vital than ever. Moreover, errors are more likely to be introduced to code bases due to shortened software release cycles, which is why security is a fundamental facet of the engineering process.

New Context has created multicloud tools and best practices designed to help DevSecOps teams deliver software built on secure, compliant data platforms, including attribution, data provenance, and forensics auditability. It’s all about “enabling enterprises to build software faster and safer” at a time when data privacy and cybersecurity concerns are perhaps at their highest yet. The company has operated largely under the radar since it was founded out of San Francisco back in 2013, but it amassed an impressive roster of enterprise clients, including GE and Royal Dutch Shell.

New Context represents Copado’s second acquisition after it snapped up Australia’s ClickDeploy back in September. This latest acquisition comes exactly a month after it announced a $96 million tranche of funding co-led by Salesforce Ventures and Insight Partners. At the time, Copado CEO Ted Elliott told VentureBeat the company planned to use the funding to support “multicloud projects” outside the Salesforce ecosystem. Buying New Context goes some way toward supporting that goal.

“Today’s data doesn’t live in any one cloud or enterprise platform,” Leigh said. “To unlock the full potential of business data, the enterprise has to develop software that is multicloud. Today we have several customers orchestrating their multicloud software development practices through Copado. The New Context acquisition allows Copado to double down on that capability by adding their multicloud DevSecOps experience in products and services.”