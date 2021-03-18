Presented by Optum

None of us will deny the fact that looking for a new job is exhausting. It takes time, patience, and a whole lot of scrolling online. As the saying goes, looking for a job is a full time job in itself. Given how tricky it can be, we wanted to help in some way, so that you can all find roles you genuinely love (the dream, right?)

We have been collaborating with Jobbio to bring you VentureBeat Jobs, a fantastic hub where some of the coolest companies in the world can advertise their roles, and land talent like yourself.

To get you started (and to give you a flavour of the kind of roles going at the moment), here are five really cool companies currently open for applications.

Outbrain was founded to create the first discovery feed of content on the open web. Today they continue to innovate as the preferred interest-based, end-to-end native technology fueling exploration and discovery for one third of the world’s Internet-connected population. Outbrain creates the most engaging discovery experiences for people on the web with their Smartfeed technology on the world’s most well-recognized media companies — from MSN, CNN, BBC, and The Washington Post to The Guardian and Sky News. Technology is Outbrain’s driver, and what makes their content world go ‘round. From the complex set of algorithms to its prioritized Interest Graph, Outbrain’s system pairs content with readers who will find it most engaging and relevant. Its algorithms only serve what readers want to read, making Outbrain the highest quality digital discovery engine out there.

Founded in 2014, Zwift connects cyclists and runners around the world and mixes the intensity of training with the immersive and engaging play of gaming. Ride or run virtual worlds with a community that motivates you at every mile. There is a race starting every eight minutes. As of March 2020, Zwift has implemented a flexible work policy to ensure their people are safe. To support their people better, they have equipped teams with desks and chairs to set up home office spaces, while also providing a monthly stipend to cover the additional cost of working from home. They are encouraging all to invest in themselves by providing a corporate-sponsored fitness budget, mental health support (through therapy, mindfulness exercises, and apps), and organizing company-wide timeouts. Zwift is embracing remote work culture and is continuing to grow by hiring employees who are committed to permanent remote work — even when it is safe to return to one of their beautifully redesigned offices in Southern California, London, or Rio de Janeiro.

FanDuel Group is a world-class team of brands and products all built with one goal in mind: to give fans new and innovative ways to interact with their favorite games, sports, teams, and leagues. That’s no easy task, which is why they are dedicated to building a winning team. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. They describe themselves as being absurdly fan-focused and their mission is to create experiences that fans can’t wait to share with their friends.

Fanduel also believes in winning right and vows to never compromise when it comes to looking out for their teammates. From the many opportunities for professional development to having an open and inclusive environment, Fanduel is committed to making sure their employees get as much out of FanDuel as possible.

Founded in 2012, Checkout.com now has a team of 900 people across 13 international offices. They’re building the connected finance that businesses deserve. Their flexible payment solutions help global enterprises like Samsung, Deliveroo, and Adidas launch new products and create experiences customers love. In May 2020, they completed a $150 million Series B funding round, tripling the company’s valuation to $5.5 billion. And it’s not just what they build that makes them different –it’s how they do it. They focus on clean tech, built to cut through complexity, along with granular-level data that enables endless innovation. Ultimately, their clients can unlock more value from every transaction and create unlimited opportunities. Checkout.com believes that the future is connected finance. They are currently looking for talented people to join the Technology, Commercial, Marketing, Operations, Product, People, Finance and Legal teams across global locations.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data, and technology, they power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return, and confidently build more effective portfolios.

They create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into, and improve transparency across, the investment process. Their values define the working environment they strive to create. Personal accountability and responsibility are key to success, and they always work as a team to remain client centric. They are inclusive, champion bold ideas, pursue excellence, and always act with integrity.