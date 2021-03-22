AI is poised to impact health care dramatically, but how do you ensure it’s used equitably across all populations? Learn what’s needed.

Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

If you need a website for a professional or personal project, it’s now more accessible than ever to build it yourself. Whether you want to sell out of an online store, build a blog, showcase your portfolio or start promoting your services, Wix gives you the tools you need to create a professional website that fits your needs and vision.

Over the past 15 years, Wix has grown to become the leading web creation platform, helping over 200 million people establish their professional online presence.

Wix was chosen as CNET’s best overall website builder of 2021 and has built a reputation for quality with its intuitive set of features and tools and versatile templates. And with its different website building paths, beginners up to experts can create the website they want.

For those wanting a hands-on approach, the Wix Editor is a perfect option. You can choose to customize one of the 500+ designer-made templates or start from a blank canvas for total creative freedom. Create a website with an online store, a bookings system and more, or add these features as your business grows. Plus, with business tools like SEO optimization, email marketing and a suite of marketing and CRM tools, you can drive more traffic to your site.

If you’ve never had any experience with creating a website, you can use Wix ADI (Artificial Design Intelligence). With this innovative AI, you just answer a few questions about what your needs are, and in seconds you have a site built for you—complete with images and text. Just like the Wix Editor, everything is customizable so you can match it to fit your brand or business.

Wix also caters to those who have coding abilities with its open development platform—Velo. This allows you to personalize your site even further with API access, generating dynamic pages and using your own JavaScript.

Whichever option you choose, your website will be optimized for mobile so it’ll look and work as well on your phone as it does on desktop.

So what are you waiting for? Start creating your website with Wix today.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.