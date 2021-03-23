AI is poised to impact health care dramatically, but how do you ensure it’s used equitably across all populations? Learn what’s needed.

Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

While the cloud offers the potential for greater speed and agility, the transition poses new forms of complexity as enterprises juggle legacy technology and their expanding online presence.

To ease that pain, Google Cloud today announced the Network Connectivity Center, which is designed to integrate management of on-premise IT, as well as cloud-based services. By centralizing management, Google hopes to encourage companies to embrace digital transformation.

In a blog post describing the new connectivity center, Google Cloud Networking product manager Rohith Ramkumar explained that enterprises should be able to eliminate steps like configuring multiple networks to operate in sync that have been necessary to avoid hiccups across services.

“Network Connectivity Center provides a single management experience to easily create, connect, and manage heterogeneous on-prem and cloud networks leveraging Google’s global infrastructure,” he wrote. “Network Connectivity Center serves as a vantage point to seamlessly connect VPNs, partner, and dedicated interconnects, as well as third-party routers and Software-Defined WANs, helping you optimize connectivity, reduce the operational burden, and lower costs — wherever your applications or users may be.”

Among the promised benefits, Google said the Network Connectivity Center will include a single connectivity model, flexible cloud connectivity, VPN-based multi-cloud connectivity, and real-time visibility into a company’s global network.

In addition, the center will make it easier to connect to Cisco SD-WAN. Cisco and Google announced a partnership in April 2020 to connect Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub with Google Cloud to enable more secure and faster on-demand connectivity. The companies said they are expanding that partnership via the Network Connectivity Center to include on-prem datacenters.

“Users can now enjoy a seamless experience across major cloud providers when connecting their on-premises environments to the cloud via Cisco SD-WAN,” wrote Cisco Enterprise Routing vice president JL Valente in a separate blog post. “Through a unified UI and consistent workflow, Cisco Cloud OnRamp automates the backend processes so that you, the enterprise IT team has full control, and can focus on business-impacting tasks.”