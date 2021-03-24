AI is poised to impact health care dramatically, but how do you ensure it’s used equitably across all populations? Learn what’s needed.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 24, 2021–

Stampli, a complete accounts payable (AP) automation platform that brings together AP communications, documentation, and payments in one place, has been named Leader in AP Automation, as well as Invoice Management by G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.

In addition to securing its placement as an overall G2 Grid® Leader in AP Automation for the seventh consecutive quarter, G2’s Spring 2021 scores also mark this as the fifth quarter in a row the company was named an overall Grid® Leader in Invoice Management. Stampli is also recognized as a Leader in AP Automation for mid-market businesses (companies with 51-1,000 employees).

As part of Stampli’s continued success in multiple software categorizations, the company is placed as overall Leader in G2’s Momentum Grid® across AP Automation, Invoice Management, and Billing categories. The Momentum Grid® is measured by Momentum scores on the vertical axis which represents overall company growth along with review growth, and Satisfaction scores on the horizontal axis which represents overall customer satisfaction.

As with previous quarters, Stampli received its Leader status across multiple categories based on high ratings of customer satisfaction, support and usability according to reviews submitted to G2 by Stampli users. User-contributed ratings of Stampli led to a number one overall rank in Spring 2021 for all four AP Automation Index Reports – Implementation, Relationship, Usability, and Results – as well as first in the same four Index Reports for mid-market companies.

“From the beginning, Stampli has put customers front and center,” said Eyal Feldman, CEO of Stampli. “This has resulted in everything from our industry-leading response times to the way we’ve evolved the Stampli product (our introduction of Stampli Direct Pay being an example of this). We’re thrilled to be recognized by our customers on G2 Crowd and excited to continue building the best AP Automation platform for our users.”

“We hold an incredible amount of respect for the G2 Crowd because they’re real-life indicators of customer satisfaction. Being able to see unbiased user feedback is invaluable. It’s also incredibly fulfilling to see reviewers holding Stampli in such high regard, with things like user friendliness, fast integration times, supportive customer success and deep integrations being common themes in the reviews.”

G2 reviewers praised Stampli for its intuitive design, extensive training and support capabilities, and seamless integrations with existing processes and financial systems. These traits are especially important when many AP teams are operating remotely.

According to one Stampli user in 2021:

“Stampli’s simple to use interface makes it easy for our employees to review, process and pay invoices. By implementing Stampli, we were able to streamline our AP process and cut down on the amount of time it took to process invoices. In addition, their on boarding process was easy and they took great care making sure we were 100% satisfied before they went “hands off”. Stampli’s support has been on point and they are quickly able to answer any questions that we have.”

In addition to being a G2 Leader in AP Automation, Stampli was named “Best Accounts Payable Solution” in the 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards just last week.

About Stampli

Stampli is intuitive with role-specific experiences, carefully tailoring the invoice processing experience by stakeholders – AP Staff, Management, Approvers, and Vendors – giving each individual an experience based on their unique workflows and needs. Additionally, Stampli turns the invoice into a communication tool by offering an in-app communications hub connected to the invoice. All conversations are connected to the invoice – getting questions answered quickly and available for audit.

Stampli is also payment agnostic, giving customers the freedom to choose whichever payment method or service they prefer. Stampli Direct Pay, is an optional service, where Stampli users can pay vendors directly inside of Stampli with ACH and Check payments.

Stampli seamlessly integrates with ERPs, including Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks Desktop, QuickBooks Online, Microsoft Dynamics and more. Fast, easy setup without the need for IT. For more information, visit stampli.com.

