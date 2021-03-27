In digital marketing, there’s no one-size-fits-all. Learn how data can make or break the performance of creative across all platforms.

You already know the quality of your copywriting matters. That’s probably why nearly two out of every three companies turn over that responsibility to an outside copywriting expert.

We’d never argue focused, pointed copy isn’t critical. It absolutely is. But if you could generate that copy yourself and save yourself the expense of a $250 an hour copywriter, that’s probably worth investigating.

The training at the heart of The Premium Digital Copywriting Training Bundle can help turn you into that copywriting force on your own, capable of turning out impactful and influential sales copy for your brand — or putting you in a position to be an expert freelance copywriter yourself.

This package features five courses that not only sharpen the mind and hone the talent of a budding copywriter, but also develop the business acumen to turn the business of creating brilliant sales copy into a full-time business.

The instruction opens with basic training in the Copywriting: How to Be a Crazy Good Copywriter and Write Copy Like a 6-Figure a Year Copywriter courses. This coursework sets the stage, introducing students to the elements of the art of copywriting, exploring how they work, understanding how they fit together, and making them second nature through some simple, yet effective techniques.

This training also includes 13 mini-missions that reinforce the teachings, boost writing confidence, and help students identify real-world examples of copy that works — as well as that which doesn’t.

Next, Copywriting Course Level 4 delves deeper into the steps for creating eye-catching headlines and attention-grabbing advertisements, as well as understanding press-related and print media copywriting. Finally, the remaining courses center on helping to get your freelance copywriting career started, including the seven proven steps for launching a copywriting business and steps for writing impeccable business correspondence.

The complete Premium Digital Copywriting Training Bundle is a $1,000 value, but as part of this package, all five courses are available now for only $5 per course, just $24.99.

