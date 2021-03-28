In digital marketing, there’s no one-size-fits-all. Learn how data can make or break the performance of creative across all platforms.

Augmented reality is here… whether you’re up to speed on it or not. Right now, over 50 percent of smartphone owners say they’ve used an AR app when shopping. That’s likely something like Amazon’s standalone augmented reality app, which helps you imagine the item you want like a chair or a dog costume anywhere your smartphone camera can point, like at your living room or your dog.

As a small entrepreneur or brand manager, it’s easy to think cutting edge tech like that is still only in the hands of a giant like Amazon, but the reality is, it’s actually available today to anyone who knows where to look.

That direction is Aryel AR Marketing, a first-of-its-kind platform that brings the full strength of AR and AR marketing right into the hands of any business professional.

Since their debut last December, Aryel’s innovative campaigns let storeowners and service providers take control and use the power of augmented reality with the same polish and visual flair of the big boys.

As an Aryel subscriber, customers have access to an archive of over 300,000 ready-made AR assets immediately available for use in an AR campaign of your own. If you want a video with a special offer to start playing when a customer points their phone cam at a sign outside your store, it’s easy enough to make happen. With video and audio, images, 3D objects, and even call-to-action items, Aryel users have loads of versatility in creating a VR experience worthy of your customer’s attention.

Best of all, all this 2021 technology is easily accessible for any manager, even if they don’t understand coding or other hardcore programming tricks. This simple click-and-drag interface makes it easy to create, then launch a VR campaign as easily as placing a newspaper ad.

With Aryel, users also have access to metrics so they can constantly monitor how customers are interacting with the campaign. If a change or tweak is needed, users can make it right through the Aryel app in real-time without stopping down the entire operation.

Aryel can let you put your product right on a customer’s desk or plant your logo in a high traffic area to trigger a deal for customers lucky enough to find it. Creative business types are only bound by their own imagination with all of Aryel’s capabilities.

Right now, you can try out Aryel AR Marketing for yourself with a lifetime subscription with up to five active campaigns at once with as many as 2,000 customer views per month. That’s a nearly $950 value that’s now on sale for only $49.99 while this offer lasts.

