Recuro Health (Recuro), an integrated digital health solution that transitions the U.S. healthcare system from a reactive, disease-focused model to a population health, outcomes approach, today announces the closing of its oversubscribed funding round led by OLSF Ventures. Michael Gorton, founding CEO of Teladoc, leads the Recuro team which includes several Teladoc leaders: the original Chief Technology Officer, along with the marketing team that perfected Teladoc’s go-to-market strategy. The company is also adding healthcare luminaries and experienced business executives such as Jay Sanders, MD, founder of the American Telemedicine Association and acknowledged as the “Father of Telemedicine.”

“This oversubscribed round of funding and interest in our subsequent round demonstrate the support of our investors and confidence in our management team to build yet another industry-transforming company in the digital health space,” says Gorton, CEO and founder of Recuro Health. “The platform combines digital health with a patient-centered medical home. We are creating an easy, personal and economic solution for patients, employers and payers.”

According to Dr. William Paiva, managing partner at OLSF Ventures and lead investor in the round, “Given the unprecedented interest in the Recuro business model, we will quickly follow this company formation and funding round with a larger round of funding which will further accelerate Recuro’s journey to build a new industry category.”

Recuro is focused on empowering patients with tools, education and guidance to live healthier, longer and happier lives. Grounded in a suite of digital health offerings, analytics and services, Recuro touches patients along their entire health journeys.

Gorton says, “We intend to disrupt the traditional healthcare delivery system by bridging the gap between the current system and digital health. This requires a deep understanding of the current challenges facing healthcare, along with a proven ability to impact the industry. We are building infrastructure and partnerships to support care delivery in every setting, across the entire patient journey, minimizing the need for acute, episodic care by providing the digital keys to member health.”

Dr. Paiva continues, “There are rare moments in a venture capitalist career when you are presented an industry transforming opportunity, at the right moment in time, with a management team that has created the industry category. This is one of those moments.”

In addition to OLSF, participants in the current round of funding include Cortado Ventures, 1843 Capital and Sage Venture Partners.

About Recuro Health

Serving employers, providers and managed care organizations, Recuro Health delivers value throughout the healthcare ecosystem. Digital and virtual services leverage aggregated data to direct users to achieve effective and efficient offerings. By evaluating outcomes and compliance together, Recuro provides appropriate referrals and recommendations. www.recurohealth.com

About OLSF Ventures

With over 20 years of industry experience working in management consulting, large pharma and venture capital, OLSF contributes many diverse perspectives to our portfolio companies. OLSF I is invested in five start-ups that have created over 100 jobs with a mean income that is three times greater than the state average. These companies have attracted over $210 million in venture capital from regional and national venture capital firms after OLSF’s first investment. These entrepreneurial success stories have continued with our second round, OLSF II, which has already invested in five promising start-ups in Oklahoma, which have attracted over $74.3 million in outside venture capital. Since its inception in 2000, The Oklahoma Life Science Fund has been the single largest driver of private equity capital to Oklahoma. www.olsfventures.com

