Zoomin, a platform that helps enterprises extract answers from across their array of product content, has raised $52 million in a series C round of funding.

The so-called “knowledge orchestration” platform has amassed an impressive roster of clients since its inception six years ago, including Dell, McAfee, Imperva, and the now Adobe-owned Workfront, helping them make their vast pools of content easier to search and extract answers from. Indeed, businesses may have thousands of manuals, guides, training documents, online community discussions, and more, each created and managed by different teams in silos. Zoomin unifies all of this, serving as a sort of “white label” search engine that brings answers to wherever a company needs it.

“Every enterprise generates hundreds to hundreds-of-thousands of pages of product content meant to help customers utilize products to their fullest potential,” Zoomin CEO and cofounder Gal Oron told VentureBeat. “This content is constantly evolving and growing in volume alongside the products it supports. But most of the time, the product content experience is severely lacking — it fails to provide customers product information in an easily accessible, seamless way across the range of channels where they are looking for it. When customers can’t find relevant information quickly and easily, this limits product adoption and onboarding and leads to frustrated customers, creating churn and burdening customer support teams.”

For example, a company might use Zoomin to build a technical resource center similar to a intranet, where employees can search for all manner of business documentation such as financials or how-to guides that are spread across different locations. Zoomin bakes in a bunch of useful features such as content filters, auto-suggestions, recommendations, and other tools that users are likely accustomed to from other search platforms they use.

Alternatively, a company may elect to deploy Zoomin directly inside one of their own applications as a widget that offers context-specific content.

Zoomin also offers prebuilt apps that can be customized and integrated with Salesforce or ServiceNow, while companies can deploy their own integrations via Zoomin’s APIs.

Other similar products that enterprises might use include Adobe Experience Manager or Liferay, however Zoomin’s focus on offering a “bespoke” solution built specifically for complex, technical content goes some way toward setting it apart. Moreover, Oron argues that enterprises value Zoomin’s inherent agility.

“We can get them up and running in weeks and enable full customization with minimal added costs and no reliance on IT resources, while connecting to any system they’re already using,” he said. “Plus, we offer out-of-the-box actionable analytics.”

There are also existing universal search tools for enterprises, and although they may bring search results into a single interface, they typically direct the user off to the original source of the content. Zoomin, for its part, brings all the answers into a single channel and saves them from having to navigate across different destinations.

The story so far

Founded in 2015, Zoomin has been on a tear over the past year, claiming to have “more than doubled” its new customers compared to 2019. Moreover, the company only just announced a $21 million investment in December, though in truth that was historical funding that was hitherto undisclosed. In the intervening months, Zoomin has introduced offline support, which Oron said is particularly relevant for field technical support. “For example when field engineers need to be able to instantly access critical information as they solve hardware issues, often operating with limited network connection,” he said.

With another $52 million in the bank, Oron said it’s now well financed to “meet the growing demand from enterprises across industries,” spanning a wider gamut of hardware and software companies.

“While our sweet spot has historically been SaaS and hardware companies, a diverse mix of new industries are now recognizing the strategic value of investing in their product information experience,” he said. “We’re seeing strong demand from fintech and healthcare industries in particular. In addition, while the majority of our customers are large U.S-based enterprises, we’re seeing that mid-market and growth companies are facing the same pain points that we are solving for enterprises.”

While Zoomin already offers a range of analytics, such as “traffic insights” that show where traffic is being referred from and “content insights” that highlight which topics or documents garner the greatest engagement, Oron said that the company plans to use some of its fresh cash injection to develop “new in-product and sales analytics features and case deflection analytics tools,” and improve its platform’s existing search and prediction capabilities.

Underpinning much of this growth, perhaps, is a desire to alleviate some of the burden from companies’ technical or customer support teams — Zoomin basically helps companies build their own self-serve product support portals, leaning on machine learning models to develop a knowledge graph that bridges enterprise content and the end users that are likely to find most use from it.

“Customers are expressing a strong desire to self-serve product answers rather than rely on customer support teams and, secondly, more and more businesses are experiencing remote work,” Oron said. “As a result, [they are] increasingly relying on digital support channels. This makes the need and demand for a self-service product content experience more urgent than ever.”