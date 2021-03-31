Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.
Cresta, an AI-powered platform that offers real-time support to help customer service agents respond to inquiries on calls or in chats, has raised $50 million in a series B round of funding.
The company’s latest investment, which was led by Sequoia Capital, with participation from Greylock Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Allen & Company, and Porsche Ventures, comes after a year of growth that saw its revenues quadruple. It’s difficult to read too much into any first-year revenue growth metrics, but it’s clear that companies are hankering for technology that helps them optimize their customer-facing operations.
Contact centers have proven fertile ground for AI, with a slew of companies emerging to offer their own take on how automation can improve companies’ interactions with their customers. Just today, Uniphore announced a fresh $140 million investment to analyze emotion and engagement in both voice and video-based calls, while Talkdesk launched a new “human-in-the-loop” AI trainer for contact centers.
Cresta shares common ground with many of these companies, though it’s placing a specific focus on learning from what the best-performing agents do and passing this knowledge to colleagues while nudging them with suggested responses.
The San Francisco-based company officially launched last year with $21 million in funding, and it has amassed an impressive roster of clients so far, including Intuit, Adobe, and Dropbox. Cresta recently introduced Cresta for Voice to target phone-based sales and contact center teams, and it launched an integration with Amazon Web Services’ Amazon Connect cloud contact service platform last year.
VentureBeatVentureBeat's mission is to be a digital town square for technical decision-makers to gain knowledge about transformative technology and transact. Our site delivers essential information on data technologies and strategies to guide you as you lead your organizations. We invite you to become a member of our community, to access:
- up-to-date information on the subjects of interest to you
- our newsletters
- gated thought-leader content and discounted access to our prized events, such as Transform 2021: Learn More
- networking features, and more