In digital marketing, there’s no one-size-fits-all. Learn how data can make or break the performance of creative across all platforms.

Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

Other programming languages may have been around longer or might have wider usage over time, but no coding discipline has been on a more torrid hot streak than Python.

With simplicity and versatility that’s made it a mainstay for both first-time coders as well as computer science pros, Python is the current default language for many critical programming projects now, recently topping TIOBE’s annual rankings of the world’s most popular coding language for the fourth straight year.

There’s a reason why anything and everything these days seems to be going through Python. With the training in The 2021 Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle, users will quickly learn why.

This collection of 13 courses packed with over 40 hours of intensive Python training can guide novice Python users through the basics, from foundational Python syntax and commands up through its modern role as a baseline component in today’s data analysis as well as next-generation tech areas like machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Of course, there’s no easier way for starting coders to get familiar than with the 1-2 punch of Python for Absolute Beginners and All Ages and Python Language Fundamentals: Learn Python from Scratch. Across these two courses, learners start getting comfortable with the Python interfaces, exploring topics like arithmetic operators, strings, lists, and more, and tactics for improving your skills and boost your career growth with Python under your programming belt.

And for those who have prior non-Python coding experience, the Introduction to Python 3 Training course examines how Python works by relating it to disciplines used by other popular coding languages.

Next, coursework moves through learning about some of Python’s most enabling tools, like Django, which lets users even more rapidly get Python-created webpages and apps up and running. By creating your own photo filter editor like those used on Instagram and Snapchat, students get a true feel for everything Python has to offer a build.

The bundle even closes with courses in Ethical Hacking Using Python from A to Z and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Python: An H2O Approach, which explore some of the most modern and far-reaching applications of Python happening today.

The 2021 Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is nearly $2,600 worth of intensive training, now on sale for a fraction of that cost, just $34.99 until this deal expires.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.