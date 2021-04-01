Join Transform 2021 for the most important themes in enterprise AI & Data. Learn more.

Aclaimant, an “insight-driven” safety and risk management platform businesses use to monitor and report injuries and incidents in the workplace, has raised $15 million in a series B round of equity and debt funding.

While remote work has been a prominent fixture for most companies over the past year, many businesses are now preparing to return to physical offices in some capacity. This is the world Aclaimant and its investors — including Next Coast Ventures — are betting on.

Founded in 2013, Chicago-based Aclaimant offers tools that support tracking and the follow-up actions required to improve safety in the workplace and serves clients in industries such as construction, hospitality, insurance, and HR. Aclaimant’s service includes electronically submitting incident reports with support for capturing videos, images, and other documentation.

Underpinning all of this are analytics that deliver insights into incidents and related claims activity, organizing all the data into a structured format and helping companies create reports to share with management and other stakeholders.

The company in January launched its AI-powered Aclaimant Insights feature, which it said uses predictive modeling to help organizations “evaluate and understand every facet of risk in their environment,” spanning safety, activities, incidents, and claims.

Other notable players in the space include Riskconnect, which was acquired by private equity giant Thoma Bravo a few years back.

Aclaimant had previously raised $13 million, and with its fresh $15 million cash injection the company is well-positioned to support businesses as they welcome staff back to the office in the coming months. Indeed, tech giants Google and Amazon both confirmed this week that they will shortly start transitioning their staff back to the office, with Amazon noting that it expects most of its staff to be back by this fall.